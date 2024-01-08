‘Kind of shocked;’ Neighbors concerned after deadly shooting happens in ‘quiet’ community
Neighbors in a “quiet” Montgomery County neighborhood are concerned after a shooting Sunday afternoon left a man dead.
At 12:12 p.m., Butler Township police and fire crews responded to the 3200 block of Creekview Circle on reports that a person had been shot.
“You get emotional. Things happen, unfortunately,” one neighbor said.