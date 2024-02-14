The (kinder gentler) Tax Man Cometh: Santa Rosa seeks 'voluntary compliance' on tourism tax

Santa Rosa County wants you ...

To pay taxes on those dollars you've made renting out your backyard shed to spring breakers.

And there can be consequences if you don't.

The Santa Rosa County Clerk of Court's Office has established what it is calling a Tourist Development Tax Voluntary Compliance Program as a way of gently nudging those who may have been unaware of the provisions of the tourist development tax "or misunderstood their compliance responsibilities" to get on board with paying what they owe.

"We're trying to educate them," Clerk of Court Donald Spencer said of the program. "We don't want to hit them with a sledgehammer."

By county ordinance, anyone renting space on a short term basis of less than six months is required to remit to the county 5% of the gross revenues collected. The returns are due on the first day of each month and considered delinquent if not paid by the 20th. The penalty for failing to pay is 10% of the tax due with a minimum penalty of $50. Interest on what is owed accrues at 12% per annum.

"Depending on how far behind a person is, it can stack up," said Teresa Garber, the lead internal auditor for the Clerk's Office.

The tax applies whether an individual is leasing their high dollar beach condo, a trailer in the woods or the aforementioned spring breaker shed.

"Our goal is to bring everyone into compliance so it levels the playing field for everybody," Garber said.

The county is relying on its own resources to collect tourism development taxes after a falling out with Airbnb, the short term rental giant that at one time took on the responsibility of collecting the bed tax dollars and turning them over to the county, Spencer said.

"Airbnb wouldn't tell us where the dollars they were bringing us were coming from," he said.

Spencer said it was crucial to the Clerk's Office to know where taxes were being collected so that funds could be properly divvied up between the county and municipalities such as Gulf Breeze.

After ending its relationship with Airbnb, Spencer said his office turned to a company called Himara that specializes in data collection. Himara researched websites at which Santa Rosa County short term rentals were being advertised and compiled a data base.

"They pulled all of that together and we started reaching out," Spencer said.

The cost of paying Himara for its work was prohibitive, though, Spencer said, so after obtaining the original data, the county decided to do its own tourist development tax collecting.

"Now we have to find them ourselves," Spencer said.

The positive approach the Clerk's Office has adopted appears to be working, according to Jason English, the chief deputy clerk in Spencer's office.

"A lot of people are coming forward. we are having a good response too the compliance program," he said.

Neither he nor Garber were able to provide specific collection amounts from formerly non-compliant sources, but tourism revenues do continue to increase year by year in Santa Rosa County. Last year's $6.6 million in tourist development tax collections constituted a 4.4% increase over the 2021-22 total of $6.3 million.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Santa Rosa starts Tourist Development Tax voluntary compliance program