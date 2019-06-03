Kinder Morgan evacuates Carson, California oil terminal after fire

(Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc said it has evacuated its crude and petroleum products storage terminal in Carson, California after a fire on Monday morning that also injured a truck driver, the company said.

Kinder Morgan said the fire, which was discovered on its truck rack at the Carson Terminal at 5:45 a.m. PT (1245 GMT), has been extinguished.

The Carson City Fire Department responded and closed a nearby road during the initial response as a precaution, Kinder Morgan said in an e-mail.

It did not comment on the operational status of the terminal, which has a total storage capacity of 4,692,601 barrels, according to the company's website.

"The terminal has been evacuated and all Kinder Morgan personnel have been accounted for. A truck driver has been injured and taken to the local hospital," the company said.

Several local media reports said, citing the Los Angeles County Fire Department, that the fire injured four people - one person was treated for minor burns and three others were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The explosion occurred while jet fuel was being loaded onto a tanker truck, according to media reports.





