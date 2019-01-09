Kinder Morgan (KMI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $17.26, marking a +0.7% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.8%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 6.33% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.09% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KMI as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 16, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.24, up 14.29% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.91 billion, up 7.73% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KMI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher. KMI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, KMI is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.61, so we one might conclude that KMI is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that KMI has a PEG ratio of 2.04. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.61 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



