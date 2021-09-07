Kinder Morgan Is Looking Interesting

- By





Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI), a U.S. oil and gas midstream company, has starting to look remarkably interesting to me as of late. Its GuruFocus Value chart is indicating a modest undervaluation. The midstream pipeline industry has been a lousy place to be in the past decade following rampant overinvestment and volatile commodity prices, but things are beginning to change for this industry, and the harsh market is bringing some discipline to the companies that have remained strong.





Another thing I noticed was that of all the pipeline stocks, it is held by the greatest number of the Gurus that I follow on GuruFocus.

Rich Kinder built the company from Enron's unwanted midstream assets in the 1990's and then consolidated other pipeline systems into it to build one of the largest systems in North America. Some years ago, Kinder Morgan cut its dividend and before that converted from a Master Limited Partnership (MLP) to a corporation, and many retail investors are still sore about it. There is still a lot of complaining on the internet stock discussion boards.

Dividends are always discretionary and subject to a decision by the board of directors. They are not guaranteed by any means. Total returns have been deeply negative since the consolidation of the various Kinder Morgan partnerships in late 2014. No wonder investors remain discouraged. However, investing is about looking at the future prospects, and we cannot be chained to ruing the past.

I like the fact that Kinder Morgan's free cash flow in the last three years exceeds its dividend. Kinder Morgan pays a dividend of 6.5% currently.

Many midstream companys pay out dividends (or distributions for MLP's) more than free cash flow. Investors need to understand that if a company pays out dividends more than free cash flow, the money is coming from somewhere else on the balance sheet, likely either equity or debt. Paying dividends in excess of free cash flow becomes unsustainable eventually.

Kinder Morgan is returning substantial amounts of cash to shareholders via dividends (and some stock buybacks) and at the same time deleveraging (i.e. paying down debt), as can be seen in the chart below, which shows distribution on a per share basis.

Since the company's conversion to a C-Corp, Kinder Morgan has reduced long term debt by over $11.5 billion.

Gurufocus is showing Kinder Morgan's price-to-owner-earnings ratio as 18.26. Owner earnings is a valuation method detailed by Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) annual report in 1986. He explained that the value of a company is simply the total of the net cash flows expected to occur over the life of the business, minus any reinvestment of earnings. In practice, it is calculated as follows:

"Owner Earnings = (a) Net Income plus (b) depreciation, depletion, amortization, and other non-cash charges minus (c) average annual maintenance capital expenditures"

Owners earnings are important because pipelines are very capital intensive and require lots of capital expenditure to maintain revenue.

A price-to-owner-earnings ratio of 18 would imply that an owner is getting about a 5.5% return (found by taking the reciprocal of 18). Given that the company is paying out a 6.5% dividend, this is pretty good. Below is a table which compares Kinder Morgan with its large peers in North America. Kinder Morgan's Capex-to-revenue ratio is reasonable and its price-to-free-cash-flow ratio is low.

Exchange Symbol Company Current Price Market Cap ($M) Capex to Revenue Dividend Yield % Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow Price-to-Owner-Earnings NYSE ENB Enbridge Inc 40.03 80873 0.16 6.58 38.97 19.9 NYSE EPD Enterprise Products Partners LP 22.81 49849 0.08 7.87 12.25 20.64 NYSE TRP TC Energy Corp 48.34 47233 0.53 5.48 295.46 0 NYSE KMI Kinder Morgan Inc 16.34 37035 0.09 6.52 8.52 18.26 NYSE WMB Williams Companies Inc 24.97 30338 0.15 6.49 13.8 31.21 NYSE MPLX MPLX LP 29.32 30071 0.08 9.38 7.27 9.2 NYSE ET Energy Transfer LP 9.65 26102 0.07 6.32 3.4 8.06 NYSE OKE ONEOK Inc 53.17 23696 0.09 7.03 18.77 46.52 AMEX LNG Cheniere Energy Inc 89.92 22804 0.13 0 77.85 0 AMEX CQP Cheniere Energy Partners LP 41.93 20295 0.1 6.27 16.3 31.01 NYSE PBA Pembina Pipeline Corp 31.12 17070 0.08 6.42 13.14 0 NYSE MMP Magellan Midstream Partners LP 49.89 11054 0.09 8.24 12.26 15.75 NYSE TRGP Targa Resources Corp 45.05 10301 0.05 0.89 6.18 53.5





Conclusion

I used the following assumptions to estimate Kinder Morgan's fair value with the GuruFocus discounted cash flow calculator. I assumed a free cash flow (FCF) growth rate of 5% in the first decade and 4% in the second decade. My assumption does not take into account any residual value after 20 years.

Morningstar analysts peg fair value at $21 while CFRA has set a 12-month target at $18. Value Line analysts set an 18-month price target at $16 (below where the stock is at right now) but estimate that three to five years out, the stock should be over $35. We are also getting a handsome dividend for holding on.

We don't know what the long term holds for oil and gas pipelines as there is societal and environmental pressure to decarbonize and use renewable energy. This is a long-term issue which could erode the intrinsic value of pipelines. However, until oil and natural gas are completely phased out, these companies have a built-in moat. When a pipeline is built between two points, it becomes uneconomical to build another competing one. Also, the regulatory barrier to build new pipelines and to get right of way is too high. This way, pipelines are like railways.

I like the fact that Kinder Morgan is now emphasizing shareholder return over unbridled growth. I think the pipeline industry as whole is entering maturity and investors are pushing the companies to pump income out of them as era of petroleum starts to recede.

