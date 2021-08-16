Kinder Morgan says Arizona natural gas pipeline fire extinguished, 2 dead

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of U.S. energy exporter and pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Inc. is seen in Houston
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Kinder Morgan on Monday said a fire on its El Paso Natural Gas Pipeline (EPNG) near Coolidge, Arizona that killed two people and injured another had been extinguished and the pipeline segment remained shut.

"We are coordinating with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), Arizona Corporate Commission (ACC) and Coolidge City Fire Department on our response," company spokesperson Katherine Hill said.

The company added that it was working with customers who might be affected by the incident while an investigation into the cause of it was underway.

The 30-inch pipeline ruptured around 5:42 a.m. MST (1142 GMT) on Sunday, damaging one residence in the resulting fire, NTSB spokesperson Peter Knudson said in an emailed statement.

Three NTSB investigators will be at the site for a week-long assessment and a preliminary report will be available within the next 30 days. Knudson added.

"The investigation, which will determine probable cause and any contributing factors, is expected to be completed in 12-24 months," the NTSB added.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel, Arpan Varghese and Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Giles Elgood and Paul Simao)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Larry David jokes he was 'relieved' to be uninvited from Barack Obama's birthday bash

    "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Larry David revealed he was one of many guests cut from Barack Obama's birthday party list. But he wasn't mad about it.

  • Drone video shows devastation left in wake of 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti

    Nearly 1,300 have been confirmed dead as the Caribbean nation braces for a tropical depression.

  • Haitians post scenes of devastation, despair and hope on social media after 7.2 quake

    Multiple rescues have been posted on Twitter.

  • Lebanon fuel tank explosion kills at least 28 people and wounds dozens of others

    The death toll from a fuel tank explosion in the Akkar region of northern Lebanon Sunday morning climbed to at least 28 by afternoon, with 79 wounded, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.The latest: The Health Ministry declared a state of emergency Sunday to deal with the fallout from the tank explosion. The cause of the explosion remains unknown, per the Wall Street Journal.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture:

  • Hungary bus crash kills eight, injures dozens

    A bus traveling on a highway in Hungary crashed through a guardrail and tipped over early Sunday, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens, police said. The bus had Hungarian license plates and was in the lane traveling toward Budapest. Pal Gyorfi, a spokesman for the national ambulance service, told Hungarian news agency MTI that in addition to the eight deaths, another eight people sustained serious injuries and 40 had minor injuries.

  • Russian plane sent to fight Turkey's wildfires crashes, 8 dead

    A Russian plane that was sent to Turkey to fight the wildfires on Saturday crashed, killing all eight people on board, state news agency TASS reports.What they're saying: "Five Russian military crew members and three citizens of the Republic of Turkey who were on board the Russian Be-200 plane crashed in the Republic of Turkey," the Russian defense ministry said, per TASS.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeState of play: Russian de

  • 'Losses will be high': Magnitude 7.2 earthquake hits Haiti; more than 300 dead

    The quake has sparked comparisons to the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti that killed an estimated 300,000 people.

  • Op-Ed: The towns being erased by the Dixie fire need far more help

    State and federal resources could help turn back the fire and protect the people who have already been forced from their homes.

  • Haiti struck by deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake

    At least 304 people are killed and more than 1800 injured by the powerful earthquake.

  • Japan rain: Nearly two million residents told to seek shelter

    Some provinces are under evacuation alerts as experts warn of "unprecedented" rainfall.

  • Tennis-Osaka to donate prize money to Haitian earthquake relief efforts

    "Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can’t catch a break," Osaka said on Twitter. World number two Osaka, whose mother is Japanese and who plays under the Japanese flag, has used her platform to call attention to the causes she cares about. Osaka is seeded second at the tournament in Cincinnati, which runs from Aug. 14 to Aug. 22.

  • EXPLAINER: Why are earthquakes so devastating in Haiti?

    The powerful earthquake that hit Haiti on Saturday killed hundreds and injured thousands more. As rescuers search for survivors in the Caribbean nation, here's a look at why Haiti has had so many devastating earthquakes over the centuries and why they are often so devastating. WHAT MAKES HAITI PRONE TO EARTHQUAKES?

  • Search for survivors continues after Haiti earthquake

    Rescuers and scrap metal scavengers dug into the floors of a collapsed hotel Monday in this quake-ravaged coastal town, where 15 bodies had already been extracted. Jean Moise Fortunè, whose brother, the hotel owner, was killed in the quake, believed there were two or three people trapped in the rubble. The quake, centered about 125 kilometers (80 miles) west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, nearly razed some towns and triggered landslides that hampered rescue efforts in a country that is the poorest in the Western Hemisphere.

  • Haiti hospitals overwhelmed by quake victims as death toll hits 1,297

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haiti's hospitals were swamped on Sunday by thousands of injured residents after a devastating earthquake the day before killed at least 1,297 people as authorities raced to bring doctors to the worst-hit areas before a major storm hits. The 7.2 magnitude quake on Saturday destroyed thousands of homes and buildings in a Caribbean nation which is still clawing its way back from another major temblor https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/haitians-quake-reawakens-trauma-disaster-decade-ago-2021-08-15 11 years ago and is reeling from the assassination of its president last month. Southwestern Haiti bore the brunt of the blow, especially in the region in and around the town of Les Cayes.

  • Video: Haiti Earthquake Kills Hundreds, More Missing

    A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti near the town of Saint-Louis du Sud on Saturday, killing more than 700 people and injuring many others, according to Haiti’s Civil Protection agency. The earthquake sent shock waves across Haiti, as first responders and civilians searched the rubble for survivors. Photo: Ralph Tedy Erol/Zuma Press

  • Naomi Osaka to donate tournament prize money to help Haiti earthquake victims

    Naomi Osaka pledges winnings earned in the Western and Southern Open to the Haitian earthquake victims.

  • Death toll in Turkey flash floods climbs to 70, with dozens missing

    The death toll from last week's severe flooding and mudslides in northern Turkey has risen to at least 70, with 47 people still unaccounted for, AP reports. The big picture: Torrential rains in the Black Sea coastal provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu, Sinop and Samsun on Wednesday caused flooding and mudslides that destroyed homes and buildings — prompting more than 2,400 people to be evacuated across the region.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.During the fl

  • At least 304 dead, 1,800 hurt as powerful quake slams Haiti

    A powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday, killing at least 304 people and injuring at least 1,800 others as buildings tumbled into rubble. Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was rushing aid to areas where towns were destroyed and hospitals overwhelmed with incoming patients.

  • ‘Speechless.’ Shock of another devastating earthquake rocks Miami’s Little Haiti

    Edwina Paul, a hair salon owner, landed in Miami on Saturday morning after visiting her hometown in Haiti, when her phone froze with a barrage of WhatsApp messages and calls she was receiving, all at once.

  • Naomi Osaka rallies for Haiti relief

    The tennis star said she would give all her earnings from an upcoming tournament to relief efforts for the hard-hit country.