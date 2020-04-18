What Is Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 34% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 30% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 23% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Kinder Morgan's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 15.56 that there is some investor optimism about Kinder Morgan. The image below shows that Kinder Morgan has a higher P/E than the average (8.7) P/E for companies in the oil and gas industry.

That means that the market expects Kinder Morgan will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Kinder Morgan increased earnings per share by a whopping 45% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 1.5%. So we'd generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Kinder Morgan's P/E?

Net debt totals 98% of Kinder Morgan's market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On Kinder Morgan's P/E Ratio

Kinder Morgan has a P/E of 15.6. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 13.6. Its meaningful level of debt should warrant a lower P/E ratio, but the fast EPS growth is a positive. So it seems likely the market is overlooking the debt because of the fast earnings growth. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Kinder Morgan over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 11.6 back then to 15.6 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.