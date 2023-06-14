Kindergarten in China under investigation for washing kids' food trays in urinal

A kindergarten in southeastern China has been temporarily shut down after a video of a staff member washing the students’ food trays in a urinal went viral on social media.

Caught in 4k: The female staff member was recorded in a bathroom at Sunshine Kindergarten in Jiujiang City, Jiangxi province, on June 7 by a parent who witnessed the disturbing scene. In the video, the woman can be seen squatting at a urinal trough and washing the food trays using a hose.

Backlash: The angered parent, who immediately transferred her child to another school, shared the video on Chinese social media, prompting public outcry and backlash against the school.

“The children are so loved by their parents at home but treated like livestock at the kindergarten,” a viewer wrote.

Investigation: The backlash led local authorities to conduct a joint investigation between the education department and the market supervision bureau.

According to the investigators, the kindergarten has been temporarily shut down for an “overhaul” while the worker and managers are under investigation. Authorities noted that legal actions will be taken in accordance with regulations.

