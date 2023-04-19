Kindergartener, 6, shot while playing outside

Kinsley White, 6, shows reporters the wound a bullet left in her face.

Six-year-old Kinsley White was playing outside when the gunman came.

The man shot her in the face, bullet fragments lodging in her cheek. He also shot her father, Jamie White, who ran to protect her.

"The man came running up here. He shot my daddy," Kinsley said, speaking from outside her home as she held her grandfather's hand. "He just finished wasting all his bullets. We don't even know the man."

The shooting was reported at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday near the 4800 block of April Drive, near Crowders Mountain. Police were still looking Wednesday morning for the gunman, who they identified as 24-year-old Robert Louis Singletary.

Warrants have been taken out against Singletary for four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Kinsley, a kindergartener at H.H. Beam Elementary School, was taken to a hospital emergency room but later released. Hospital workers gave her an Almond Joy chocolate bar and treated her wound.

"They made me go to sleep, and they pulled the bullet (fragments) out," she said.

"Why did you shoot my daddy and me?" she added. "You tried to shoot a kid's dad."

Kinsley's grandfather, Carl Hilderbrand, said that he came outside when he heard gunshots.

He said he saw Singletary chasing Jamie White, who collapsed bleeding in the yard.

"I told all of them out here to call 911," Hilderbrand said.

White remained hospitalized on Wednesday morning. Hilderbrand said that he has liver damage. Kinsley's mother, Ashley Hilderbrand, was also grazed by a bullet, leaving a wound on her elbow. She was resting at home on Wednesday morning.

Carolyn Hilderbrand, Carl Hilderbrand's wife, said that Singletary moved into their neighborhood several weeks ago, and ever since then, there have been problems.

"This has been going on since he moved down there, cursing kids, running them out of his yard," she said. "I hope they catch him, and he gets what he deserves."

She said she and her family are "scared to death, because he's out there still on the loose."

"I believe he would have got me and my husband too. He just ran out of bullets," she said.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gaston County kindergartener shot while playing outside