Kindergartener plays all of the parts in his own Silver Bells parade
BrightDrop, the commercial EV subsidiary of General Motors that launched in 2021, is being swallowed up by its parent company. GM said Thursday that BrightDrop — a "startup" that spun out of the automaker's Global Innovation organization to become a wholly owned subsidiary — will become part of GM. BrightDrop CEO Travis Katz, who was an entrepreneur-in-residence at Redpoint Ventures before taking the top post, has stepped down from the CEO role and will no longer be employed by GM, the company confirmed.
The Washington, D.C.-area native was not available after being injured at practice.
Beef up your home security — Amazon's marking down everything from alarms and indoor cams to floodlights.
Menlo Ventures has raised $1.35 billion in new capital that it plans to use in part “to support the forthcoming generation of AI startups,” the venture firm announced today. "Not every investment has to be an AI investment, but we believe that’s where the most exciting innovations will spark," Menlo Ventures Partner Venky Ganesan said in an emailed statement.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
Amazon is selling the Echo Show 5 smart display for $40, which matches a record low for the device. That’s more than 50 percent off, with a total savings of $50.
Everything you need to know about streaming the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023.
Bridges' legal trouble is ongoing.
Amazon’s offering a deep discount on the Echo Dot smart speaker, dropping the price to $23. Additionally, the standard Echo speaker is $55 and the Echo Dot with Clock is $35.
Blackshark.ai has already made a digital twin of the Earth, and its next play further democratizes the hitherto lofty (if you will) world of geospatial intelligence. Continuing the nautical theme, its Orca Huntr tool is an AI-powered tool for finding and tracking anything from orbit — and it's so simple that a child, or even a member of Congress, could use it. The startup was born out of the gaming industry, bringing a fresh perspective to the matters of interpreting and using orbital and aerial imagery.
Fantasy analyst Antonio Losada takes a look at the monster AFC North matchup between the Ravens and Bengals and offers up some lineup advice.
Microsoft is having its own Black Friday sale in which the Surface Pro 9 hybrid tablet is up to $800 off, depending on the specific model. Amazon is also selling Surface Pro tablets at a steep discount.
Walmart and Target voice concern on the start to the holiday shopping period.
African payments company Paystack has reduced its operations outside of Africa, trimming its workforce in Europe and Dubai. This decision comes as part of a streamlining effort, particularly in markets where the company had previously hired technical roles to support its primary operations in Africa. Paystack reduced its workforce by 33 employees, as highlighted by co-founder and CEO Shola Akinlade in a tweet on Thursday.
As Charlie Brown once said: “We’ve got another holiday to worry about. It seems Thanksgiving Day is upon us.”
The AFC North is the new black and blue division in the NFL, and this is a huge week for it. What are each team's strengths and weaknesses?
We consider Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro the best Android phones for most people, and right now both handsets are on sale for the lowest prices we've seen ahead of Black Friday.
Customer data-syncing startup Hightouch announced today it has acquired HeadsUp. As part of the deal, HeadsUp co-founder Earl Lee will join Hightouch, working on Customer 360, a product that uses AI and machine learning to help clients manage and collaborate on customer data. Before its acquisition, HeadsUp raised backing from investors like 645 Ventures and reached six figures in ARR.
Jorge Martin does a deep dive into several NFL backfields to decipher which players to start on fantasy rosters.
ASUS will be offering a free replacement part to fix the 'Evangelion' typo on the special edition motherboard.