Kindergartner who brought a knife to school will not face charges, sheriff’s office says

A 7-year-old kindergartner who brought a knife to Cherryvale Elementary School on Wednesday will not be criminally charged or detained because of the child’s age, according to a news release from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation by the sheriff’s office revealed that a teacher saw the knife in the child’s open book bag and told a school resource officer, who confiscated it.

The child did not brandish the knife or threaten anyone with it, officials said. But while with the officer and the school principal, they said they wanted to stab the teacher and students, including a student that had been “picking” on them.

The sheriff’s office is not aware of any warning signs noticed by school faculty or staff that warranted preventative action, according to the news release.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating how the child got the knife and if negligence was involved, but has referred the case to the Department of Social Services for a follow-up on the child and their family.

“We will do everything within our power to protect our children from harm,” said Sheriff Anthony Dennis in the news release. “At the same time, we support school and DSS officials as they work to balance discipline and compassion with all children.”