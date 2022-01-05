Kindergartner hit by car while walking to school in Auburndale

AUBURNDALE — A kindergartner was hit by a car while walking to school in Auburndale on Wednesday morning, according to Auburndale police.

The Police Department said the incident happened on Havendale Boulevard and Magnolia Avenue, just blocks away from Auburndale Central Elementary.

Police would not release the condition of the child. But Police Chief Andy Ray plans to brief the media at a news conference at 10:30 a.m.

The road is currently shut down.

This story will be updated.

In case you missed it: 3 die in Polk crashes over New Year's weekend; man arrested in fatal August crash

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Kindergartner hit by car in Auburndale