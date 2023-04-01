Kinderhook man charged with sexual assault considers plea deal

HILLSDALE — A Branch County man charged with five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in two case files stemming from 2015 to 2016 is considering a plea deal.

Daniel Lewis Remsing, 52, of Kinderhook, appeared in the 2B District Court of Hillsdale County on Wednesday, March 29, for a preliminary examination hearing.

He sat quietly next to his attorney, Keith Stickley, as Stickley advised Judge Megan Stiverson that he believed there was a resolution in the matters and that they would be waiving Remsing’s rights to a preliminary examination hearing and requesting the court bind the matter over to the 1st Judicial Circuit Court for a possible plea hearing.

Stiverson granted the request and Remsing is tentatively scheduled for formal arraignment in the circuit court at 8:30 a.m. April 3, although a plea hearing will likely not occur until later in April.

Remsing stands charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from April 1, 2015, and another count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from Dec. 1, 2016, when he was living in the city of Hillsdale.

In addition, Remsing will face additional charges for convincing a Lowell grandmother to molest her granddaughter and send him the video, according to The Daily Reporter, who reported that Hillsdale City Police worked with police in Lowell (Kent County) after reviewing information from Remsing’s phone during their investigation.

Police discovered two videos and a photo of a child being sexually abused on Remsing’s phone allegedly sent by Heather Wallace, 43, who was an online friend of Remsing.

When confronted with the material from Remsing’s phone Wallace admitted to making the videos at Remsing’s request according to court documents.

Wallace was arrested on charges that include second-degree criminal sexual conduct, aggravated child sexually abusive activity, aggravated possession of child sexually abusive materials and using a computer to commit a crime. She faces a minimum of 20 years in prison if convicted.

Remsing is expected to be charged in Kent County related to her case.

In 2008, Remsing was sentenced to 19 months to 10 years in prison after he admitted he stole $38,000 in items from six units at Shaftmaster Storage on North Angola Road. He was paroled in 2010.

