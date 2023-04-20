Kinderhook man, charged with sexually abusing child, pleads guilty

HILLSDALE — A Branch County man charged with five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in two cases from 2015 to 2016 will serve at least 15 years in prison as part of a plea deal.

Daniel Lewis Remsing, 52, of Kinderhook, pleaded guilty April 17 to four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a third-time habitual offender with a Killebrew agreement setting a minimum prison term to 15 years incarceration.

His advisory sentencing guidelines on the crimes came back at 117-240 months in prison.

During his plea hearing April 17, Remsing said that on at least 10 separate occasions between April 2015 and May 2017 he digitally penetrated his step-granddaughter at his home in Hillsdale while she was under his care.

“I want to say she was 12 or 13,” Remsing added. “I was drinking and started rubbing on her.”

Remsing said he had troubles remembering specific dates when the incidents occurred but conceded that the sexual abuse went on for two years when the preteen visited his home.

On at least one occasion, when his wife sat downstairs sleeping on the couch, Remsing took the girl to his bedroom upstairs to watch television.

Remsing will face additional charges for convincing a Lowell grandmother to molest her granddaughter and send him the video, according to The Daily Reporter, who reported that Hillsdale city police worked with police in Lowell in Kent County after reviewing information from Remsing’s phone during their investigation.

Police discovered two videos and a photo of a child being sexually abused on Remsing’s phone allegedly sent by Heather Wallace, 43, who was an online friend of Remsing.

When confronted with the material from Remsing’s phone Wallace admitted to making the videos at Remsing’s request, according to court documents.

Wallace was arrested on charges that include second-degree criminal sexual conduct, aggravated child sexually abusive activity, aggravated possession of child sexually abusive materials and using a computer to commit a crime. She faces a minimum of 20 years in prison if convicted.

Remsing is expected to be charged in Kent County related to her case.

In 2008, Remsing was sentenced to 19 months to 10 years in prison after he admitted he stole $38,000 in items from six units at Shaftmaster Storage on North Angola Road. He was paroled in 2010.

Earlier convictions include perjury from 1992 in Branch County and a felony conviction for nonsufficient funds checks in Branch County in 2003.

