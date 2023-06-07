Kinderhook man who pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct charges sent to prison

Daniel Lewis Remsing, 52

HILLSDALE — A Branch County man who pleaded guilty April 17 to four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a third time habitual offender was sentenced June 5 to 15-30 years in prison in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court.

Daniel Lewis Remsing, 52, of Kinderhook sat quietly next to his attorney dressed in jailhouse garb as the victim’s mother, whose identity is being withheld due to the age of the victim and the nature of the crimes committed against her, read a statement written by her daughter to the court Monday.

“I don’t understand how you could do such a horrible thing to a member of your own family,” she said. “You made me hate myself.”

“I just want to say I’m sorry,” Remsing said when he was given an opportunity to speak.

Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jamie Wisniewski added that the crimes committed against the victim in Remsing’s case only represented one of numerous victims of child sexual abuse.

“Mr. Remsing engaged in the abuse of not just one child, but multiple children,” Wisniewski said. “It was child after child after child right up to the point when he was arrested.”

On April 17, during his plea hearing, Remsing said that on at least 10 separate occasions between April 2015 and May 2017 he digitally penetrated the victim at his home in Hillsdale while she was under his care.

Remsing said he had trouble remembering specific dates when the incidents occurred but conceded that the sexual abuse went on for two years when the pre-teen visited his home.

On at least one occasion, when his wife sat downstairs sleeping on the couch, Remsing took the girl to his bedroom upstairs to watch television.

Hillsdale County Circuit Judge Sara Lisznyai called Remsing’s crimes reprehensible.

“Nothing can take away the damage that has been done,” Lisznyai said.

Lisznyai ordered that Remsing be committed to the Michigan Department of Corrections for a term of 15-30 years. He was given credit for 149 days served since his arrest.

Remsing will face additional charges for convincing a Lowell grandmother to molest her granddaughter and send him the video, according to The (Coldwater) Daily Reporter, who reported that Hillsdale City Police worked with police in Lowell (Kent County) after reviewing information from Remsing’s phone during their investigation.

Police discovered two videos and a photo of a child being sexually abused on Remsing’s phone allegedly sent by Heather Wallace, 43, who was an online friend of Remsing.

When confronted with the material from Remsing’s phone, Wallace admitted to making the videos at Remsing’s request, according to court documents.

Wallace was arrested on charges that include second-degree criminal sexual conduct, aggravated child sexually abusive activity, aggravated possession of child sexually abusive materials and using a computer to commit a crime. She faces a minimum of 20 years in prison if convicted.

Remsing is expected to be charged in Kent County related to her case.

In 2008, Remsing was sentenced to 19 months to 10 years in prison after he admitted he stole $38,000 in items from six units at Shaftmaster Storage on North Angola Road in Indiana. He was paroled in 2010.

Earlier convictions include perjury from 1992 in Branch County and a felony conviction for non-sufficient funds checks in Branch County in 2003.

