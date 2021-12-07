‘Kindhearted’ 5-year-old dies in possible drowning at YMCA in Virginia, officials say

A 5-year-old boy known for his “unshakeable optimism” died in a possible drowning, Virginia officials say.

The boy was identified by Pulaski County Public Schools as Auston Wingo, a student at Critzer Elementary School. School officials said they were “devastated” after learning of his Dec. 6 death in Pulaski, a town about 60 miles southwest of Roanoke.

Pulaski Police officers responded to the town’s YMCA around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6 for a report of a “possible drowning,” according to a news release. Officers found a 5-year-old boy unresponsive and he was transported to a local hospital.

After being airlifted to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, he was pronounced dead at 10:16 p.m., police said. Officers continue to investigate the boy’s death.

Pulaski Police didn’t identify the 5-year-old who died, but several media outlets confirmed it was Auston including WSET, The Southwest Times and WFXR.

Auston’s school established the Auston Wingo Memorial Fund to assist his family.

“Auston was a kindhearted kid who exhibited unshakable optimism and an incredible love for his family, especially his older sister Tatyana,” the school district said. ”He will be missed far beyond what words can convey.”

The YMCA of Pulaski County said Tuesday it would be closed for the day. A representative of the YMCA could not be reached for comment by McClatchy News.

