Kindi Jalloh sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder with extreme indifference

Jan. 8—GRAND FORKS — On Monday morning, Jan. 8, Kindi Jalloh was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder of 67-year-old Douglas Elgert.

Before the sentence was determined, four of Elgert's relatives — two appearing in person at the Grand Forks County Courthouse, two remotely through Zoom video call — gave victim impact statements. They all asked that 40-year-old Jalloh serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

"Please remove any possibility of (Jalloh) putting another family in the same position," said Cathy Elgert Oberg, Douglas Elgert's sister. "I would like to see him spend the rest of his natural life in prison, knowing he beat to death a disabled man — 30 years his senior — whose biggest mistake was being kind."

Douglas Elgert was a father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He's remembered as a quick-witted, entertaining, unforgettable character and genuine friend.

"He didn't have a lot but what he had, he shared," said Deb Elgert, Douglas Elgert's sister-in-law.

At the time of his death, Douglas Elgert had been allowing Jalloh to live with him for free, according to trial testimony.

Douglas Elgert's sister, sister-in-law, niece and daughter spoke about how deeply they've been affected by his death. They said it's more difficult to trust in people, and God, after what happened.

"I'm usually a pretty strong person, but losing my father to such a violent act broke me," Jennifer Casey said.

Amanda Elgert, Douglas Elgert's niece, attended the November trial and said the details of her uncle's murder were horrific. The prosecution believes Jalloh stabbed Douglas Elgert repeatedly and left him to die. Upon returning and finding the man alive, it is believed Jalloh hit him in the head with a blunt object, killing him.

"I shudder to think of how long he knew he was going to die," Deb Elgert said.

A jury found Jalloh guilty of Class AA felony murder with extreme indifference and Class C felony tampering with evidence after deliberating for approximately three hours and forty-five minutes on Nov. 21.

A pre-sentence investigation was completed before the Jan. 8 sentencing hearing. Jalloh was interviewed and, though the details of his statements were not disclosed, they did not work in his favor, according to Carmell Mattison, who represented the state.

"Not one mitigating factor applies to this case," she said.

Mattison echoed Douglas Elgert's family members in their request that Jalloh be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. She also asked for an additional five years for tampering with evidence.

Mattison referenced Jalloh's criminal history, which includes driving under the influence, simple assault, theft and leaving the scene of two separate vehicle crashes.

"This is a defendant who does not take responsibility or accountability for his actions, and this has been the defendant's response since 2007, when he got his first 'leaving the scene of an accident' conviction," Mattison said. "He doesn't take responsibility. He tries to justify his actions."

Mattison spoke of how Jalloh once again evaded responsibility when he attempted to hide and destroy evidence that would implicate him in Douglas Elgert's murder.

Jalloh's attorney, Steven Mottinger, agreed that his client committed the crime of tampering with evidence. He said, though, that Jalloh did this purely out of fear — not guilt.

"What we don't know, and what we probably will never know, is exactly what occurred in that apartment the night that Douglas Elgert died," Mottinger said.

Mottinger also pointed out that Jalloh's criminal history is primarily from 2005 to 2009, with nothing until 2021, which shows he's had long periods of law-abiding behavior. Mottinger said the alcohol-related convictions point to a long-standing history of alcohol abuse which, though not necessarily a mitigating factor, should be considered during sentencing.

He requested a sentence of 25 to 30 years in prison.

"When people go into the system, there needs to be some light at the end of the tunnel," he said. "Nobody is ever beyond redemption."

In response, Mattison said Jalloh had the opportunity for redemption and chose not to take it.

"After the defendant stabbed Mr. Elgert, after he found that he was still alive, he could've called for help," she said. "That was the light. That was the chance for redemption."

Instead, Jalloh returned to the apartment and murdered Douglas Elgert, she said.

Jalloh did not make a statement prior to receiving his sentence.

Judge John Thelen sentenced Jalloh to 50 years at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with 10 years suspended. He will be required to serve 34 years before he's eligible for parole.

He has credit for 595 days served.

For the tampering charge, Jalloh received a concurrent sentence of five years, so he will serve no additional time. He will be on supervised probation for five years after release and owes $4,912.92 in restitution for funeral expenses.

Jalloh plans to file an appeal to overturn the conviction, according to Mottinger. A notice of appeal is due within 30 days of sentencing.