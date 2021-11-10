Kindle rejects prosecutors' plea deal; jury trial set for next week

Nov. 10—LIMA — A Elida man charged with a combined 65 counts of rape, sexual battery and other assorted sex-related felonies on Tuesday formally rejected a deal proposed by prosecutors, setting the stage for his jury trial that is scheduled for next week.

Jeremy Kindle, 36, appeared briefly in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday and said on the official record that he was unwilling to accept an unspecified settlement offered by the prosecuting attorney's office.

Jury selection will begin Nov. 16 in Kindle's trial, which is expected to last more than a week. His domestic partner, Scott Steffes, 38, of Lima, is charged with 62 felony sex-related felony counts.

The charges against both men were based on a series of alleged incidents that also led to the firing of Cynthia Scanland, the executive director of the Allen County Children Services agency. She was subsequently charged with three counts of tampering with records, all felonies of the third degree; a fifth-degree felony charge of obstructing official business and a misdemeanor count of dereliction of duty.