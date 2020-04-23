Kindred Biosciences to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Company to Hold Conference Call and Webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets, will release its first quarter 2020 financial results on May 7, 2020, after the market close. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time/1:30 p.m. Pacific time that day.

Access the call by dialing toll-free (855) 433-0927 from the U.S., or (484) 756-4262 internationally, and using conference ID 4476025.

The call will also be webcast live here, with a replay available at that link for 30 days.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative biologics focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The company's strategy is to identify targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated targets for dogs and cats. KindredBio has a deep pipeline of novel biologics in development across many therapeutic classes, alongside state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing capabilities and a broad intellectual property portfolio.

Contact

Katja Buhrer

katja.buhrer@kindredbio.com

(917) 969-3438

