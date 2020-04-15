Kindred Biosciences Announces Completion of Mirataz® (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) Transaction

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets, today announced that it has completed the sale of Mirataz® to Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LSE: DPH) for an upfront payment of $43 million, and royalties on worldwide sales.

"We are pleased with the timely closing of this transaction, which provides validation of the value we are creating as a company, and we are confident that Mirataz will continue to be a successful commercial product in the hands of Dechra," said KindredBio's Chief Executive Officer, Richard Chin, M.D.

On March 16, 2020, KindredBio announced it had entered into a transaction for the sale of Mirataz to Dechra. As is customary, 10% of the upfront payment shall be held in escrow for up to 18 months post closing.

Dechra has commercial sales and marketing teams in 25 countries, and distributor relationships in an additional 68 countries, positioning it strongly to market Mirataz in the United States, Europe, and globally. Dechra plans to launch Mirataz in the UK and the European Union, and intends to conduct the necessary regulatory activities to achieve approvals in other key international markets. Royalties on future global sales of Mirataz by Dechra will be recorded by KindredBio as revenue.

Important Safety Information

Mirataz® (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) is for topical use in cats only under veterinary supervision. Do not use in cats with a known hypersensitivity to mirtazapine or any of the excipients or in cats treated with monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs). Not for human use. Keep out of reach of children. Wear gloves to apply and wash hands after. Avoid contact with treated cat for 2 hours following application. The most common adverse reactions include application site reactions, behavioral abnormalities (vocalization and hyperactivity) and vomiting. Please see the full Prescribing Information .

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative biologics focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The company's strategy is to identify targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated targets for dogs and cats. KindredBio has a deep pipeline of novel biologics in development across many therapeutic classes, alongside state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing capabilities and a broad intellectual property portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our expectations about the trials, regulatory approval, manufacturing, distribution and commercialization of our current and future product candidates, and statements regarding our anticipated revenues, expenses, margins, profits and use of cash.