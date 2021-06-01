King: 15 percent of locals commit 85 percent of crime

Jun. 1—During his weekly chat session on May 24, Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King touched base on call numbers, bike patrols, and a motorcycle pursuit.

Officers had a total of 788 calls for the week: 102 traffic stops, 327 building checks, 12 burglaries, nine thefts, 11 shoplifting calls, and six motor vehicle crashes.

"Our property crime continues to be an issue; it is, week in and week out," said King. "We are changing our patrol tactics daily based on the crimes from the day before. We have several persons of interest in every burglary we have, honestly."

King said officers are dealing with the fact that certain crimes are now misdemeanors.

"You've got people who are stealing and who are breaking in and being charged with misdemeanors or being charged in a different court system, and they're not being held in jail quite as long," he said.

King added that 15 percent of the population is responsible for 85 percent of the crime TPD deals with.

"Well, the problem we are having right now is those 15 percent that we're arresting pretty regularly are not being held in jail very long and are not being sent to prison because [they're committing] non-violent crimes," said King.

The issue not only affects TPD but it's affecting the entire community, and those non-violent offenders are still causing trouble every day, he added.

"We also had a motorcycle pursuit where Sgt. Bryan Qualls attempted to stop a motorcycle and had a pursuit through town. [The] motorcycle driver crashed on his own, took off on foot. He was apprehended by Sgt. Qualls, and he was released to EMS.," said King.

The man sustained significant injuries from the crash and was transported to a hospital in Tulsa.

"We will file for a non-custodial arrest warrant later on," said King.

Bike patrol officers are patrolling the bike and walking trails and King said six officers received four extra hours per week to keep a close eye on the trails and city parks.

What's next

King will go live on the TPD Facebook page on Monday, May 31 at noon.