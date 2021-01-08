King Arthur’s Camelot Castle Is Now Ground Zero for Brit QAnon

Coda Story
Courtesy Gogi Kamushadze
Courtesy Gogi Kamushadze

By Isobel Cockerell

This piece originally appeared in Coda Story’s Disinformation section.

In October, Rachel Bate and her three flatmates made the five-hour drive from London to the county of Cornwall, in the southwest of England. The U.K.’s coronavirus restrictions were on a brief hiatus, and the friends needed a break. They wanted a “spooky, quirky” trip, and believed that they had found the perfect destination.

Camelot Castle stands atop black cliffs at the edge of the ancient village of Tintagel: A stone behemoth with battlements, mock-Gothic turrets and sweeping views of the sea. Built in 1899 for Victorian holidaymakers, it looks over the ruins of an older castle, where, according to legend, King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table once lived.

The sun was setting when 35-year-old Bate and her friends reached the hotel driveway. “It was a very windy evening, quite atmospheric,” she said. They walked into the lobby, and an unexpected figure peered out through the gloom. Above the reception desk was a huge photograph of U.S President Donald Trump, standing with his wife, Melania, and the hotel’s owner, John Mappin.

“I was like, ‘I’m so glad I’m wearing a mask, because it’s covering how horrified I am,’” Bate told me.

A Running Field Guide to the Far-Right Goons in D.C.

She and her friends went to their rooms and began to scour the internet for information. They discovered that the hotel is a spiritual home for the U.K.’s QAnon movement. A vast global conspiracy theory, based around anonymous message board postings or “drops” by a shadowy figure known only as Q, it states that the world is run by a secret cabal of Satanist pedophiles. The theory came into being at the outset of Trump’s presidency and has since gained millions of followers across the world.

“The more we dug, the more disturbing it all became,” said Bate. She and her companions spent the night in the hotel, but left first thing the following morning. “Since then we’ve gone into a proper wormhole. Looking at all of Mappin’s YouTube. It’s just neverending craziness.”

Mappin, 50, is one of the U.K.’s best-known proponents of QAnon theories. When I heard about his castle, I decided that I had to see for myself, and took the train down to Cornwall. On the day when we met, he was dressed in a blue jacket with a purple pocket handkerchief. He speaks with a British boarding school accent. Conversation with Mappin is dizzying. He moves swiftly from his belief in magic to the notion that a mathematical algorithm can predict the future, and a feeling that spiritual forces are wrestling for power over the world’s population.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Courtesy Isobel Cockerell</div>
Courtesy Isobel Cockerell

“I’m not the slightest bit eccentric. I’m interested in the truth,” said Mappin, who first came across QAnon when it first crossed over from the 4chan messageboard to Twitter in late 2017. “I'm always interested in trends, political trends. And, you know, if you start noticing that something is being talked up, then it's sort of interesting, so it caught my attention.”

During a walk along the cliffs near Camelot Castle, he added that “blackmail is used to control politicians. Pedophilia, Satanic ritual and things like this are part of the arsenal of those that wish to blackmail.”

The number of British QAnon believers has ballooned over the past year. According to a recent poll by the anti-racist group Hope not Hate, one in four residents believe in Q-related theories.

Last New Year’s Eve, Mappin raised a flag bearing a large Q over the hotel’s battlements. “I knew that certain things were going to occur in the next 12 months,” he said. “Q was going to enter the mainstream narrative.”

The stunt was widely ridiculed in the media and online, but Mappin reckons that a growing proportion of his guests are now QAnon followers. “I’ve got farmers in the village of Tintagel, coming in here for cups of tea in the afternoon. They’re more researched on Q than I am,” he said.

Like most QAnoners, Mappin is convinced that the world is locked in spiritual conflict, and that Satanic forces are influencing political decisions. “There is a dark side to life that is very, very, very, very dark,” he said. “How dark? A lot darker than I even want to contemplate. But I’m not so naive as to think that it doesn't exist.”

QAnon offers its followers a framework to understand the world and a feeling of belonging to something important. “What a conspiracy theory does is it brings order to chaos,” said Mike Rothschild, who is writing a book about QAnon. “It's a community. It gives you these puzzles to solve and riddles to decode, and it makes you feel like you are a soldier fighting on the front lines of a war between good and evil.”

Mappin met Trump at a fundraising event in Washington in 2017. He believes that he was the third British person to be granted an audience with him, preceded only by then-Prime Minister Theresa May and leading Brexiteer Nigel Farage.

“He has this incredibly positive spiritual energy,” Mappin said. “You absolutely know you’re in the presence of spiritual greatness.”

Trump’s Stupid Coup Was as Successful as His Presidency

Mappin describes himself as one of Trump’s online allies. “I’m not just a digital soldier. I would say I was a freedom fighter,” he said. “And I would use all methods in fighting for freedom—any form of communication that helps move the world towards peace, towards understanding, towards freedom—from telepathy on down.”

QAnon is not Mappin’s first foray into fringe beliefs. Aged 25, he went to Los Angeles, where he studied Scientology for six years. He then returned to London, where he met his wife, Irina.

In 1999, during a visit to Tintagel, he spotted the castle from the beach and made an offer to the owner to buy it. Today, its lobby is filled with photographs of celebrities he has met—many of them Scientologists—including the actors Tom Cruise and John Travolta. Upon arrival, each guest finds poetry written by Mappin left on their pillow, and brochures filled with his ideas fanned out in each bedroom.

“People come here and they can’t sleep,” said Mappin, citing the building’s abundance of “natural energy.”

Apart from the hotel, Mappin has made QAnon central to other areas of his public life. Along with his wife, he hosts a daily YouTube show, Camelot TV Network. The channel has 20,000 subscribers and hosts a range of speakers, including Kate Sherimani, the British anti-5G conspiracy theorist and Shiva Ayyadurai, an Indian American scientist who claims that Dr. Anthony Fauci is a deep-state plant.

Mappin says that he predicted Trump’s win in 2016 by using a special algorithm to analyze footage of the future president descending the escalator in Trump Tower. He believes there is a mathematical order to the world. “I don’t see any coincidences,” he said. “There comes a point where there are just too many coincidences.”

New Age Q

A hundred miles away lies Glastonbury, an ancient town in the county of Somerset, famed for its annual music festival. There, spiritualism and QAnon sit side by side. Like Tintagel, its history is rich in Arthurian legend.

The town lies in the shadow of Glastonbury Tor, a steep hill that has acted as a spiritual magnet for centuries. Some say that it was once the mystical Isle of Avalon, where King Arthur is buried. Many pagans and New Age thinkers believe that it is the point where several ley lines—alignments between ancient sites, imbued with metaphysical energy—converge. There, QAnon has also found fertile ground.

Followers of Q often believe that codes, patterns and signals—be they in Q’s anonymous postings or in Trump’s tweets—point to the imminent arrival of a transformative event where the deep state is marched off to the gallows. They call it “The Storm.” This interpretation of allegedly hidden signs is appealing to those with an interest in New Age spirituality and its accompanying symbolism. As a result, Glastonbury’s mysticism has become interwoven with QAnon.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Courtesy Isobel Cockerell</div>
Courtesy Isobel Cockerell

The town’s high street is lined with shops selling crystals, books about mysticism and witchcraft, and a 15th-century inn. Outside the Church of St. John the Baptist, a group of New Age street preachers engage passersby with conspiracy theories.

“A real journalist should know that 9/11 is a scam. It was the very same scam that was orchestrated by the same people that are now doing the coronavirus scam,” one told me.

In March, the town’s council published a report calling for a government inquiry on the effects of 5G. The study was reportedly hijacked by anti-5G conspiracy theorists and spiritual healers.

In one cafe, I met Shannon, a 62-year-old woman, who asked me not to use her full name. After traveling and living in Australia, Indonesia and China, she settled in Glastonbury in the mid-2000s.

She explained she can only discuss QAnon with other people in the town, and that her friends and family who live outside Glastonbury balk at her ideas. “If I said something totally off the wall, someone here would say, ‘Oh, that’s an interesting thought.’ You don’t get hung, drawn and quartered for having an opinion that’s off the mainstream. I can’t talk about these things with my daughter, she won’t listen,” she said

Using images and screenshots on her iPad, Shannon then briefed me on a series of her ideas. She told me that one night recently, she watched the moon rising above the Tor and moving in the wrong direction. That Prince Charles and Boris Johnson may have been impersonated by body doubles. That the sun has recently changed color. As for many others, QAnon is just one of a multitude of fringe ideas that compete for her attention.

“It’s a curiosity. You know—‘Oh, look at that, there’s been a Q drop,’” she said. “You have to be initiated into understanding how they work.”

Hope not Hate researcher David Lawrence explained that QAnon has become popular with followers of New Age and Spiritualist lifestyles. “The orthodox version of QAnon is inflected with Christianity, but as it has broadened, the New Age influence has become more pronounced,” he told me.

Since Trump’s 2020 election loss, the QAnon movement has found itself at a crossroads. Some followers have lost faith, but, as Joe Biden’s presidency draws closer, others have doubled down on claims of election fraud and the takeover of a deep state.

“This movement is now much too powerful and much too big just to vanish,” said Rothschild.

Mappin, meanwhile, remains firm in his conviction and says that he has recently gained a large number of new Twitter followers. There are a bunch of people who are awake,” he said. “Once people have woken up and seen through the veil of bullshit they are not going to unsee what they’ve seen.”

<div class="inline-image__credit">Courtesy Isobel Cockerell</div>
Courtesy Isobel Cockerell

With the UK now once again under strict coronavirus restrictions, Camelot Castle hotel has closed its doors. The hotel’s 47 rooms lie empty, looking out over the steely January sea. According to Mappin and his fellow Q adherents, The Storm is just over the horizon.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Latest Stories

  • When will Warnock and Ossoff be seated in the Senate — and when will Democrats take control?

    With their upset victories in this week’s Georgia runoffs, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will give Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate for the first time since 2015.

  • Biden supports impeaching Trump, Cedric Richmond tells Democrats

    President-elect Joe Biden signaled Friday that he supports the push to impeach President Trump for his role in inciting the riot at the Capitol on Wednesday.

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • Loeffler concedes to Warnock in Georgia Senate race: 'We came up slightly short'

    On Thursday, Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler conceded to the Rev. Raphael Warnock in a video statement posted to Twitter.

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • US group appeals for Pakistani woman jailed on blasphemy

    The U.S. religious watchdog appealed Friday for the rights of a Pakistani woman from the country’s minority Ahmadis who has been jailed on blasphemy charges, declaring her a prisoner of conscience and urging Prime Minister Imran Khan's government to immediately set her free. The statement by the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom said 55-year-old Ramazan Bibi was jailed last April under Pakistan's draconian blasphemy law that carries the death penalty. Under the law, anyone accused of insulting Islam can be sentenced to death if found guilty.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin says he'd 'absolutely' oppose Biden's stimulus checks, then swiftly walks it back after stocks tank

    President-elect Joe Biden announced some economic priorities on Friday, but Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) promptly poked some holes in his plans.Biden began laying out his framework for the next round of COVID-19 relief, reports The Washington Post, and said his plans include a multi-trillion-dollar package that would provide "more direct relief flowing to families, small businesses," in part via $2,000 stimulus checks.But Manchin, who Axios notes will become an increasingly important player as a moderate in the Democrats' razor-thin Senate majority, seemed taken aback by Biden's promise. "I don't know where in the hell $2,000 came from. I swear to God I don't," he said. "That's another $400 billion dollars." Since Republicans are united in opposing larger checks, resistance from a single Democrat could throw a wrench in Biden's plans.He told the Post he would "absolutely not" support larger stimulus checks for Americans, but a spokesperson later seemed to walk back his resistance, insisting Manchin "isn't drawing a red line against" $2,000 checks, but simply "believes vaccine distribution should be a higher priority," as NBC News' Sahil Kapur put it. Perhaps realizing how consequential his hardline opposition to the plan may be, Manchin later tweeted to note he was open to discussion. "If the next round of stimulus checks goes out they should be targeted to those who need it," he wrote. Conspicuously, between Manchin's initial comments and his clarification, markets seemed to notice the potential roadblock.> Stocks dropped from all-time highs after a report that West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin will oppose further direct aid payments, denting hopes for another sweeping spending bill https://t.co/qzugAEnxpL pic.twitter.com/34WGqpsXJ3> > — Bloomberg (@business) January 8, 2021Aside from Manchin's role in the announcement, Biden's remarks on his economic plans were noteworthy in that he prioritized extending unemployment insurance, as well as sending billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments, which could help speed up COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski calls for Trump to resign: 'I want him out' Republican inaction speaks louder than words

  • S.Korea indicts N.Korean who wants to return on charges of breaking security law

    South Korean prosecutors have indicted a North Korean defector who wants to return home on charges of violating a national security law, her lawyer told Reuters. Kim Ryen Hi, 51, drew international attention in 2015 when she pleaded for deportation, saying she had been tricked by a broker and never intended to leave her homeland. After South Korean authorities repeatedly rejected her demand, she launched an online campaign, writing open letters to her family and U.N. officials and sharing her interviews on Facebook and YouTube.

  • New Georgia Sen. Warnock says riot shows 'words have power' — and he will use his for 'bringing people together'

    Georgia Sen.-elect Raphael Warnock blames President Trump and his allies for emboldening the mob that stormed the Capitol in D.C., where he will soon be sworn in as one of two Democratic senators from the normally Republican state, putting his party in charge of the Senate after six years in the minority.

  • Man Photographed with Foot on Desk in Pelosi’s Office Is Arrested

    Law enforcement officials announced Friday that they had arrested the man pictured in a viral photograph sitting in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office with one leg up on her desk when pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Officials said they took 60-year-old Richard Barnett into custody in Little Rock, Ark. and also released details about crimes for which several people will face federal charges.Barnett, who faces charges of violent entry and theft of public property, among other things, told KFSM that he was looking for a bathroom when he saw that the door to Pelosi’s office was open."I sat down here in my desk. I’m a taxpayer. I’m a patriot. That ain’t her desk — we loaned her that desk," he told KFSM. "And she ain’t appreciating the desk, so I thought I would sit down and appreciate the desk." Barnett is being held in the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, Ark., awaiting his initial appearance, according to NBC News.A New York Times reporter on Wednesday shared a video of Barnett, which he said was taken after the Arkansan's time in the speaker's office, and shows him bragging about taking a personalized envelope from the office, which he says he didn't steal. > Here’s Mr. Barnett, who goes by “Bigo,” telling the story in his own words pic.twitter.com/oSyKiCDXgy> > -- Matthew Rosenberg (@AllMattNYT) January 6, 2021"I left a quarter on her desk," he said, and later added that he left a "nasty note" as well."I'll probably be telling them this is what happened all the way to the D.C. jail," he added.Barnett said that he knocked politely on the door to the office, but was then pushed inside by other rioters. Pelosi's aides have said her office was vandalized on Wednesday and that a laptop from a conference room had been stolen, though the equipment was only used for presentations.Officials earlier announced the arrests of 82 people at the state, local and federal levels, according to reports, while the FBI's Washington Field Office on Friday released 40 photos of people who are wanted in connection with the rioting at the Capitol.A state lawmaker from West Virginia was also charged Friday in connection with the riot at the Capitol. Derrick Evans, a Republican, reportedly recorded and then deleted a video of himself joining the crowd, leading to a petition asking for him to step down.Meanwhile, 70-year-old Lonnie Coffman of Falkville, Ala. is accused of having two handguns, an assault rifle and 11 Molotov cocktails that included gasoline and what appeared to be homemade napalm, officials said.Police were able to link Coffman to a suspicious red GMC pick-up truck with Alabama plates, according to NBC News.Mark Leffingwell was charged and is accused of knowingly entering restricted ground and assaulting an officer after entering the Capitol. Leffingwell repeatedly punched a U.S. Capitol Police officer in the helmet and chest, according to court papers.Christopher Michael Alberts of Maryland is accused of illegally entering the Capitol while in possession of a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun and a separate magazine filled with ammunition. Alberts, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, is also accused of having a pocketknife at the time.He "immediately tried to flee" before police detained him, according to court papers. He told police he had the gun "for personal protection and he did not intend on using the firearm to harm anyone."

  • Democrats hit out at 'Sedition Caucus' of Republican senators who voted to throw out election results

    A group of Republican senators who objected to the election results have been called the "Sedition Caucus" and accused by Democrats of "standing with the mob". Eight Republican senators and over 130 of the party's members of Congress voted against certifying election results even after the debate was shut down by rioters. The Senate contingent led by Texas senator Ted Cruz, and Missouri senator Josh Hawley, faced demands from Democrats to resign or be expelled from the Senate. Mr Cruz and the others condemned the violence but still objected to the certification of the results. They argued that large numbers of voters, including many Democrats, did not have faith in the results, and therefore a commission should be established to audit them. Initially, more than a dozen Republican senators had objected, but some withdrew their protest after the siege of the Capitol. Those included Oklahoma senator James Lankford, who was speaking on the Senate floor when it was shut down. On his return hours later a stunned-looking Mr Lankford said: "I was literally interrupted mid-sentence speaking here...peaceful people in my state want their questions [about the election result] answered, but they don't want this, what happened today. We must set a peaceful example." An editorial by the Kansa City Star newspaper in Missouri said Mr Hawley had "blood on his hands".

  • Pakistani PM asks Shiites to bury coal miners killed by IS

    Pakistan's prime minister on Friday appealed on protesting minority Shiites not to link the burial of 11 coal miners from their Hazara community, killed by the Islamic State group last week, to demands that he visit the mourners. Saying that the miners would not be buried until he visits the protesters amounts to blackmail, said Prime Minister Imran Khan. Since Sunday, hundreds of mourners have been rallying despite cold weather in Quetta, beside the coffins of the miners.

  • Air Force Demotes Former General as IG Report Reveals Details of Illicit Affair

    Maj. Gen Peter Gersten, head of the Warfare Center, retired as a colonel effective Jan. 1, a spokeswoman told Military.com.

  • Hong Kong grants bail to arrested pro-democracy activists

    Authorities in Hong Kong said Friday they have granted bail to most of the 55 pro-democracy activists who were arrested this week in a sweeping crackdown on dissent. One of the activists said they could still be charged under a tough national security law. The activists were accused of taking part in an unofficial primary election last year that authorities said was part of a plan to paralyze the Legislative Council and subvert state power.

  • State media: Iran unveils underground missile base

    Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards unveiled an underground missile base at an undisclosed Gulf location on Friday, Iranian state media reported, at a time of heightened tension between Tehran and the United States.

  • GOP Sen. Tom Cotton not-so-subtly knocks Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley for inspiring Capitol siege for 'political advantage'

    Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), usually an ally of President Trump, is taking aim at his fellow Republican senators who sparked Wednesday's Capitol siege.Cotton was notably not among congressmembers who objected to Wednesday's Electoral College certification, which came after Trump and his allies spent weeks falsely claiming fraud had cost him the election. While Cotton had previously said he had some "concerns" with vote accuracy in some states, he made it clear to Fox & Friends on Thursday that it's "not Congress' role to reverse the election results."Meanwhile "some senators, for political advantage, were giving false hope to their supporters, misleading them into thinking that somehow" objecting to electoral college votes "could reverse the results of the election, or even get some kind of emergency audit of the election results," Cotton told Fox & Friends. "That was never going to happen." And "as insurrectionists literally stormed the Capitol," some of those senators "were literally sending out fundraising emails" and trying to capitalize on the moment, Cotton said.Cotton was likely referring to Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who led the opposition to the electoral vote certification and sent out fundraising messages to supporters as the siege was going on. > The Capitol building is under lockdown, evacuations underway, guns drawn in the House chamber. > > Sen. Ted Cruz just sent a fundraising email/text.> > "I'm leading the fight to reject electors from key states..." it reads, in part. pic.twitter.com/mFRz0py8m6> > -- Elena Schneider (@ec_schneider) January 6, 2021More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski calls for Trump to resign: 'I want him out' Republican inaction speaks louder than words

  • Mike Pence’s daughter reveals she was caught up in riots and defends ‘hero’ Capitol police

    Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, has defended Capitol Police after pro-Trump rioters were able to overpower law enforcement and breach the US Capitol on Wednesday. Capitol Police have come under scrutiny given how underprepared they appeared to be compared to the number of rioters who descended on the Capitol. Anyone who is blaming the Capitol Hill Police for the domestic terrorism that occurred yesterday should seriously reconsider their position.

  • Chicago police union president: Saying riots are ‘treason’ is ‘beyond ridiculous’

    ‘They get to do what they want,’ John Catanzara said of people whose efforts left a police officer dead. John Catanzara, who was elected last May as the president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, is defending the people who participated in the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol that resulted in the death of a police officer.

  • Pakistan arrests 7 Shiite militants, foils possible attacks

    Pakistan's counter-terrorism police and the country's intelligence agency raided hideouts of an outlawed Shiite militant group in the eastern Punjab province and arrested seven suspects who allegedly wanted to attack leaders of rival Sunni Muslims' groups, a spokesman said Thursday. The suspects were being directed by militant leader Mehmood Iqbal, who was hiding in a neighboring country, officials said. Authorities did not name the country but officials have previously blamed Iran for backing Shiite militants.

  • Police Officer Killed in US Capitol Siege Was Air National Guard Veteran, Deployed to Iraq

    Brian D. Sicknick enlisted in the New Jersey Air National Guard in 1997 and served for six years.