King Breakfast keynote speaker: 'Hold dream keepers close'

SIU School of Medicine associate dean for equity, diversity and inclusion Dr. Wendi Wills El-Amin gives the keynote speech during the Frontiers International Springfield Club's 49th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast at the Wyndham on Monday.

Niri French remembered how as a sixth grader his mother woke him up early on a Saturday morning and sent him to a church in Auburn.

"I thought I had a basketball game," recalled French, now a junior at Auburn High School.

Instead, it was the beginning of the Positive Youth Development program for French.

"This program has taught me a lot about being a man, seeing things in a different perspective, how to tie a tie and being smart in this world," said French, now a member of Junior Frontiers.

French was one of about 30 young men part of the program sponsored by Springfield Frontiers International Club, who put on Monday's 49th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast at the Wyndham City Centre.

About 750 people braved subzero temperatures for the annual commemoration.

Those temperatures scuttled the Springfield NAACP's unity march, though University of Illinois Springfield students held a public forum on King.

Also attending the breakfast were U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Springfield, and U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield.

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum employee Reggie Guyton performs the Dr. Marin Luther King Jr. " I Have a Dream Speech" at the museum Monday, January 15, 2024.

French said King, who would have turned 95 years old Monday, "would have loved to have seen African-Americans, like me and others in this Positive Youth Development group speak up for him.

"He was a man of courage who spoke a message of peace," French said.

Junior Frontiers are high schoolers who are mentored about making the right choices in preparing for their future careers.

Luke Smith, a junior at Glenwood High School, also attended Monday's breakfast. He also came up through the Positive Youth Development program for sixth, seventh and eighth graders.

Smith, who wants to be an obstetrician, said King has inspired him to be an agent of change.

"He's a leader and he showed us that if we see something that needs to be done, that we need to be the ones to change it," Smith said of the late civil rights leader. "Nothing is going to change unless we do something about it."

Audience members held hands while singing "We Shall Overcome" at the Frontiers International Springfield Club's 49th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast at the Wyndham on Monday.

Keynote speaker Dr. Wendi Wills El-Amin, the associate dean for equity, diversity and inclusion at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, said there are dream killers and dream keepers in the world.

Wills El-Amin challenged people to identify those people "who are going to help you keep your dream. Sometimes that's organizations, sometimes that's school systems. You really need to curate the people who are around you who are breathing life into your dream."

Wills El-Amin admitted she was sometimes discouraged along the way of her career path, but "I've been surrounded by a lot of dream keepers, and I feel a profound commitment to this work because so many people before me didn't have this opportunity, so I have to make sure I'm creating this opportunity for other individuals."

She credited her predecessor, Dr. Wesley Robinson-McNeese, who died on Sept. 18, "for making sure we develop more physicians who are of color, who are able to go into the community."

Robinson-McNeese served as the inaugural associate dean of equity, diversity and inclusion at SIU Medicine and was the 2020 keynote speaker at the breakfast. Wills El-Amin worked with him at the medical school before succeeding him.

"He was a renaissance man," she said of Robinson-McNeese. "He was a man who always stood in his integrity. He had a quiet strength. His presence spoke for him. And he was a truth-teller. That's what he did in his poetry. That's what he did as an author and we need more individuals who will tell the truth and be willing to stand in their integrity, especially in times like this.

"I love (King's) quote 'in times of challenge we must stand.' Dr. McNeese was definitely a man who stood."

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Springfield, speaks at the Frontiers International Springfield Club's 49th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast at the Wyndham City Centre Monday, January 15, 2024

Durbin, the Senate's majority, whip, said he never saw King speak live, but he was familiar with the story, reported in The State Journal-Register, about King being ushered out of the Illinois State Armory in Springfield after delivering a speech to an AFL-CIO state convention in 1965.

Then-Illinois AFL-CIO community services director Robert "Bob" Gibson, a friend of Durbin's, hustled King out after a bomb threat was phoned into the Armory.

"It is an important reminder that as much as we venerate Dr. King today, in his lifetime there were people who hated him and wanted to kill him, and they did ultimately assassinate him," Durbin said. "So his controversy is a reminder that sometimes people with the most wisdom are not always the most popular.

"The one thing I think is important is to remember that (King) was nonviolent. (Indian independence activist) Mahatma Gandhi was his hero and he aspired to his type of leadership. We live in an age where there are too many guns, too much violence, and people are more in camps. Communication is not taking place. King, during his lifetime despite his controversy, did his best to reach out and sit down with both sides and talk about the future and we need more of that."

