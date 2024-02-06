Be a ‘King Cake Snob’ and rank your favorite Louisiana king cakes online

HARAHAN, La. (WGNO) — When it comes to king cakes, most people know exactly what they like and won’t settle for less.

However, if you’re on the fence, WGNO’s Kenny Lopez has the story on an online king cake rating system.

‘Operation We Care’ sending Louisiana king cakes to troops overseas

Jeremy Ballard with Innovative Advertising is a self-proclaimed “king cake snob.”

He started an online ranking system where you can rate the cakes.

“The five categories we have are traditional, filled, flavor, freshness and presentation,” he said.

Currently, on the site, there are over 1,500 reviews and around 400 cakes reviewed.

“The great thing about King Cake Snob is you can enter what you love about your favorite king cake,” said Ballard.

It is a helpful tool when people are trying to pick a cake.

“You might be open to try new king cakes that you didn’t know existed,” said Ballard.

The best of the best will be crowned like a king.

“Every year, the winning bakeries get a seal of approval. We’ve seen a lot of past winners integrate them into their packaging,” said Ballard.

In Louisiana, there are lots of king cakes to eat, but at Caluda’s, the staff is hoping their cakes are the ones to beat.

“We ask our customers to go to the site and vote,” said Owner of Caluda’s John Caluda.

Last year, Caluda’s won “Best Filled King Cake.”

“It is just a fun competition,” he said.

Caluda said the secret is in the dough, which is slowly fermented, shaped, and proofed for three days, while some other bakeries do it all in one day.

“Developing texture makes it softer and more flavorful,” he said.

For king cake snobs, it’s all about the details.

King Cake Snob now features a new locator tool where people can find their favorite king cakes beyond its bakery location at various grocery stores, retail stores and gas stations.

Voting for king cakes lasts through Feb. 11, and winners will be announced on Mardi Gras.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.