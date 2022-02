NextShark

The graphic novel “Shuna’s Journey” by Oscar-winning animator and filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki is set to be released in the United States for the first time after nearly 40 years since its original publication in Japan. “Shuna’s Journey,” which was originally published in 1983 by Tokuma Shoten, is a one-volume watercolor-illustrated graphic novel that follows the story of a prince’s quest to save his village from famine. The first-ever English version of the novel will be translated by author Alex Dudok de Wit and published under the Macmillan imprint “First Second” on Nov. 1, according to the Associated Press.