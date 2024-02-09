King Charles cancer – latest: Queen gives health update on King at first royal engagement since diagnosis

The King is doing “extremely well under the circumstances”, the Queen has said as she celebrated the work of charities at Salisbury Cathedral.

Asked about Charles, she replied: “Well, he’s doing extremely well under the circumstances, he’s very touched by all the letters and the messages the public have been sending from everywhere – that’s very cheering.”

Earlier, the Prince of Wales spoke about the King’s cancer diagnosis for the first time as he expressed his gratitude to the public for their “kind messages of support”.

Prince William’s words of praise, delivered during a fundraising gala dinner, also recognised those who wished the Princess of Wales well, as she recovers from successful, planned abdominal surgery.

He told the guests: “It means a great deal to us all.”

Queen says King doing ‘extremely well’

Thursday 8 February 2024 19:09 , Matt Mathers

The Queen has said the King is doing “extremely well under the circumstances” after his cancer diagnosis, as she celebrated the work of charities at Salisbury Cathedral.

Camilla left Charles at Sandringham to fulfil her royal engagement tonight and among the first people she met were medical staff from Wiltshire Air Ambulance.

Ben Abbott, 40, a critical care paramedic, said: “I do hope His Majesty is doing well Ma’am, we’re all really sad to hear the news.”

Camilla replied: “Well he’s doing extremely well under the circumstances.

“He’s very touched by all the letters and the messages the public have been sending from everywhere – that’s very cheering.”

Queen Camilla attends a musical evening at Salisbury Cathedral in Wiltshire (PA)

13:07 , Holly Evans

MGN to pay ‘substantial additional sum’ in damages to Prince Harry

13:02 , Holly Evans

David Sherborne, for the Duke of Sussex, said Mirror Group Newspapers will pay Harry “a substantial additional sum by way of damages” as well as his legal costs.

The barrister said this included an interim payment towards the costs of £400,000.

After it was announced, an MGN spokesperson said: “We are pleased to have reached this agreement, which gives our business further clarity to move forward from events that took place many years ago and for which we have apologised.”

13:00 , Tara Cobham

Prince Harry settles phone hacking case with Mirror publisher

12:52 , Holly Evans

The Duke of Sussex has settled the remaining parts of his phone hacking claim against Mirror Group Newspapers.

It comes after a judge ruled in December that Prince Harry’s phone had been hacked to an extent by MGN, and awarded him £140,600 in damages.

Following a trial last June, in which the duke became the first royal to step inside the witness box, the judge found that 15 out of 33 articles under consideration had been the product of unlawful information gathering.

Prince Harry settles phone hacking case against Mirror publisher

Mirror publisher told to pay some costs of phone hacking trial

12:30 , Tara Cobham

The publisher of the Daily Mirror has been ordered to pay the costs of part of a phone-hacking trial which featured the Duke of Sussex.

In December, a judge ruled that phone hacking became “widespread and habitual” at the Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) titles in the late 1990s and was practised “even to some extent” during the Leveson Inquiry into press standards in 2011.

Mr Justice Fancourt also concluded that Harry’s phone was hacked “to a modest extent” by MGN, awarding him £140,600 in damages.

Mirror publisher told to pay some costs of phone hacking trial

Prince of Wales and Princess Royal host Investiture Ceremonies

12:00 , Tara Cobham

The Prince of Wales and the Princess Royal hosted Investiture Ceremonies at Windsor Castle this week as the King battles cancer.

An Investiture is a day when someone who has been awarded an honour receives their award in person from a member of the royal family at a royal residence, usually Buckingham Palace.

Find out more: https://t.co/JvrUto7hAr pic.twitter.com/JIg2SSvinZ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 9, 2024

The woman Harry will be really turning to during his father’s cancer fight

11:30 , Tara Cobham

It was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it trip, but one which unleashed an inevitable flurry of speculation. On Tuesday, Prince Harry spent little more than half an hour with the King at Clarence House, following a 5,000-mile dash from his home in Montecito after hearing the news of his father’s cancer diagnosis.

A night in a London hotel, then he was back on a plane to the States, leaving the nation to wonder if those brief moments with the man he says he’ll “always love” were enough to begin repairing their fractured relationship.

After the turbulence of the last few years, with Harry quitting his royal role and making a slew of damaging allegations about his family, he certainly can’t turn to his brother, the Prince of Wales, for mutual comfort during this worrying time. The pair are not believed to have spoken at all since Harry’s memoir Spare, in which he described William as his “arch nemesis”, was published.

The woman Harry will be really turning to during his father’s cancer fight

Inside Harry’s 26-hour flying visit to see Charles that lasted less than an hour

11:00 , Tara Cobham

Prince Harry has flown home to LA following a 26-hour visit to the UK that saw him reunite with his father for less than an hour after his shock cancer diagnosis.

The Duke of Sussex spent almost as much time in the air as he did in England, on what was his first visit to his homeland since September.

The long journey from the US took Harry more than 10 hours, but his meeting with King Charles at Clarence House in London reportedly lasted less than an hour. Differing newspaper reports say the get-together at the royal residence was either just 30 or 45 minutes long.

Inside Prince Harry’s 26-hour visit to see Charles that lasted less than an hour

10:30 , Tara Cobham

King Charles issues first public statement since cancer diagnosis

10:00 , Tara Cobham

King Charles has issued his first public statement following his cancer diagnosis.

The 75-year-old monarch revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer on Monday, before flying with Queen Camilla to Sandringham, where he is resting following the start of treatment.

On Wednesday night, he broke his public silence to issue a statement to mark the 50th anniversary of independence of the former British colony Grenada.

King Charles issues first public statement since cancer diagnosis

Harry jokes with crowd at Las Vegas awards ceremony hours after flying back from visiting Charles

09:30 , Tara Cobham

The Duke of Sussex has made a surprise appearance at an NFL awards ceremony in Las Vegas, just hours after returning to the US following his dash to London to visit King Charles.

Harry, 39, made no mention of his father and his cancer diagnosis during his speech, which saw him hand out the Walter Payton Man of the Year award to Pittsburgh Steelers defnder Cameron Heyward.

Harry flew from Los Angeles to London on Monday evening after he was informed privately of his father’s diagnosis. He was later pictured arriving at Clarence House.

Harry jokes with crowd at US awards ceremony after flying back from visiting Charles

09:00 , Tara Cobham

Latest ruling in Mirror phone-hacking claims due at High Court

08:30 , Tara Cobham

The latest stage of phone-hacking claims featuring the publisher of the Daily Mirror and the Duke of Sussex is set to take place at the High Court.

In December, a judge ruled that phone hacking became “widespread and habitual” at Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) titles in the late 1990s and was practised “even to some extent” during the Leveson Inquiry into press standards in 2011.

Mr Justice Fancourt also concluded that Harry’s phone was hacked “to a modest extent” by MGN, awarding him £140,600 in damages.

Latest ruling in Mirror phone-hacking claims due at High Court

Harry in Las Vegas to present NFL award

08:00 , Tara Cobham

The Duke of Sussex has appeared at the NFL Honours in Las Vegas to present an award, just days after the King revealed his cancer diagnosis.

Harry appeared at the event to present Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward with the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

It comes after Harry flew thousands of miles from his Californian home to be at the King’s side on Tuesday, meeting with his father for around 45 minutes at Clarence House.

Harry in Las Vegas to present NFL award

King Charles’ health history in full as he begins cancer treatment

07:00 , Matt Mathers

Buckingham Palace officials have announced that King Charles, 75, has been diagnosed with a “form of cancer” and is currently undergoing treatment.

In the 5 February announcement, the palace said that the King “is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure”.

King Charles’ health history in full as he begins cancer treatment

06:00 , Matt Mathers

Prince Edward will be returning to royal duties this week, as his brother Charles battles cancer.

The Prince of Wales, the Queen and other working royals are expected to step up their royal duties while the King undergoes treatment, following the shock announcement of his illness on Monday.

Prince Edward set to return to royal duties as brother King Charles fights cancer

05:00 , Matt Mathers

Tens of thousands of patients are diagnosed with cancer while they are being tested for another condition, just like King Charles.

Latest figures show more than 27,000 people were being treated for cancer on the NHS after having what’s known as an incidental diagnosis – when the condition is found during testing or treatment for something else.

Thousands diagnosed with cancer while treated for another condition - like Charles

‘Charlie’s angels’: Three women the King can count on in a crisis

04:00 , Matt Mathers

After His Majesty’s cancer diagnosis, it falls to three doughty royals – Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh – to keep the royal show on the road, writes Clair Woodward

‘Charlie’s angels’: Who are the three women the King needs in a crisis?

03:00 , Matt Mathers

Prince William is facing a “test of his character” as the nation watches their future King endure multiple stressors, a royal expert has said.

The Prince of Wales is coming up against the joint pressures of his father’s shock cancer diagnosis, his wife’s recuperation from her medical procedure, and his relationship with his brother who has just arrived back in the UK.

Prince William facing ‘test of character’ as future King, says royal expert

02:00 , Matt Mathers

The Prince of Wales has returned to his royal duties for the first time since his father was diagnosed with cancer and his wife underwent surgery.

William carried out an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday morning, the first time he has been seen since news of King Charles’ diagnosis was revealed by Buckingham Palace on Monday.

Prince William seen for first time since father’s diagnosis and wife Kate’s surgery

Sorry, Harry – perhaps the last thing the King needed was to see you

01:00 , Matt Mathers

For the Duke of Sussex, flying back to LA after seeing his estranged father for half an hour might seem the right thing to have done – but, says Paul Clements (who spent two weeks in a coma), the King could have done without the added emotional burden.

Sorry, Harry – perhaps the last thing the King needed was to see you

ICYMI: Who is next heir to the throne as Charles diagnosed with cancer

00:01 , Matt Mathers

King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace has said, less than a year after he was crowned.

A statement from the Palace said Charles has “commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties”.

British line of succession: Next heir to throne as Charles diagnosed with cancer

Stephen Fry shares concern for his friend King Charles following cancer diagnosis: ‘I am anxious’

Thursday 8 February 2024 23:00 , Matt Mathers

Stephen Fry has said it would be “really sad” if his dear friend King Charles was seriously ill because the monarch has been “in the wings” waiting for so long.

The former QI host shared his concerns about his friend following the palace’s announcement that the monarch has been diagnosed with an undisclosed cancer and had begun treatment.

Stephen Fry shares concern for his friend King Charles following cancer diagnosis

Thursday 8 February 2024 22:00 , Matt Mathers

In the decades spent waiting to ascend to the throne, King Charles has always ensured he maintained a strict diet and rigid daily exercise routine.

The 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with a form of cancer on Monday, after a check up last month found an unrelated, enlarged prostate that proved to be benign.

Inside King Charles’ strict diet and exercise routine – and why he doesn’t eat lunch

Thursday 8 February 2024 21:24 , Matt Mathers

Queen greets critical care paramedics

Thursday 8 February 2024 19:47 , Jane Dalton

The Queen, who has a home in Lacock, Wiltshire, chatted with the local air ambulance medics about their work.

Critical care paramedic Ben Abbott said: “I told her we always wave when we fly over Lacock and she said she always waves back.”

(PA)

In pictures: Queen celebrates work of charities at Salisbury Cathedral

Thursday 8 February 2024 19:17 , Matt Mathers

Best diet to fight cancer, according to science

Thursday 8 February 2024 18:56 , Jane Dalton

Data from the World Cancer Research Fund found that of the 387,000 people diagnosed with cancer in the UK in 2019 and 2020, 40 per cent of those cases could have been prevented with lifestyle changes:

What King actually does as head of state

Thursday 8 February 2024 18:31 , Jane Dalton

Remember this? William desperate to run royal family, book claims

Thursday 8 February 2024 17:59 , Jane Dalton

In November a new book about the royals claimed the Prince of Wales was competing with his father King Charles for control of the royal family:

King’s diet and exercise routine – and why he doesn’t eat lunch

Thursday 8 February 2024 17:30 , Jane Dalton

The line of succession

Thursday 8 February 2024 17:01 , Jane Dalton

The placings of members of the royal family in line to succeed to the throne:

Thursday 8 February 2024 16:28 , Jane Dalton

Cancer charity sees ‘King Charles effect’ with surge in visits to website

Thursday 8 February 2024 16:09 , Tara Cobham

A cancer charity has seen a “King Charles effect” with a surge in visits to its website.

Macmillan Cancer Support said Charles’s openness about his cancer diagnosis meant its information and support pages saw 48,304 hits on Monday, when the news broke.

This represents a 42 per cent increase on the same day last year and is the highest daily figure since at least March 2020.

Charles has been patron of Macmillan for more than 20 years, having taken up the role in 1997.

The charity’s chief executive, Gemma Peters, said: “Our thoughts remain with His Majesty The King and his family during what must be a very difficult time.

“We hope that, by sharing his diagnosis so publicly and at such an early stage, the King will encourage others to come forward and speak to their GP if they are worried about any signs or symptoms.”

In pictures: Princess Royal continues engagements as brother battles cancer

Thursday 8 February 2024 15:28 , Tara Cobham

Princess Anne with Martin Clunes at Wormwood Scrubs Pony Centre on Thursday (Getty Images)

The Princess Royal and Vice Patron of the British Horse Society unveils a plaque as Sister Mary Joy Langdon (left) looks on during a visit to Wormwood Scrubs Pony Centre on Thursday (Getty Images)

Princess Anne during a visit to Wormwood Scrubs Pony Centre on Thursday (Getty Images)

Anne receives words of support for King and Kate during pony centre visit

Thursday 8 February 2024 15:00 , Tara Cobham

The Princess Royal has acknowledged words of support for the King and Princess of Wales as she celebrated the 35th anniversary of a pony club.

Anne nodded and smiled as she was told, “We wish you and your family well at this time” by Sister Mary Joy Langdon, founder and chief executive of the Wormwood Scrubs Pony Centre in west London that hosted the royal visit.

The King’s sister is the latest member of the royal family to receive the support of the public in person after the Prince of Wales acknowledged on Wednesday evening well-wishers who have sent messages for Charles and Kate.

Charles is staying at Sandringham following his first bout of cancer treatment after the announcement of his diagnosis on Monday, while Kate is convalescing at home in Windsor after planned major abdominal surgery.

James Hick, chief executive officer of the British Horse Society which supports the west London pony club, told Anne: “On behalf of all of us here I would also like to pass on our sincere thoughts to His Majesty the King at this time, and to your family.”

The Princess Royal, Vice Patron of the British Horse Society, during a visit to Wormwood Scrubs Pony Centre, London, to mark the 35th anniversary of the centre (James Manning/PA Wire)

Thursday 8 February 2024 14:30 , Tara Cobham

Prince Edward set to return to royal duties today

Thursday 8 February 2024 14:00 , Tara Cobham

Prince Edward will be returning to royal duties this week, as his brother Charles battles cancer.

The Prince of Wales, the Queen and other working royals are expected to step up their royal duties while the King undergoes treatment, following the shock announcement of his illness on Monday.

Edward’s last public engagement was an overseas trip that finished on 26 January. The Duke of Edinburgh and his wife Sophie, both 59, are part of Charles’s slimmed-down working monarchy, introduced after his mother passed away last year.

Prince Edward set to return to royal duties as brother King Charles fights cancer

Latest ruling in Mirror phone-hacking claims due at High Court

Thursday 8 February 2024 13:30 , Tara Cobham

The latest stage of phone-hacking claims featuring the publisher of the Daily Mirror and the Duke of Sussex is set to take place at the High Court.

In December, a judge ruled that phone hacking became “widespread and habitual” at the Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) titles in the late 1990s and was practised “even to some extent” during the Leveson Inquiry into press standards in 2011.

Mr Justice Fancourt also concluded that Harry’s phone was hacked “to a modest extent” by MGN, awarding him £140,600 in damages.

The duke, 39, said his partially successful case against MGN was “a great day for truth, as well as accountability” and called on the police to investigate the publisher of the Daily and Sunday Mirror and The People.

At a hearing last month, the High Court in London heard the group of people who sued the publisher are currently seeking payment of £1,976,660 from MGN towards the legal costs of bringing “generic” allegations to court.

Mr Justice Fancourt is now set to give his ruling on the costs on Friday.

David Sherborne, Prince Harry's lead lawyer (right) arriving at the High Court Rolls Building in London in January (AP)

An unwell father, sibling tensions: what should William and Harry do?

Thursday 8 February 2024 12:47 , Katie Rosseinsky

Prince William and Harry currently face an unenviable situation. Their father, King Charles, was diagnosed with cancer earlier this week; now they must embark on the emotionally draining process of supporting a parent through illness. This scenario is difficult enough – it’s often the first time that roles are reversed, when you must take care of the person who’s always taken care of you. But what happens when this painful moment is made even more challenging by fraught sibling relationships?

This week, we’ve seen this uncomfortable dynamic play out in real time. Harry travelled back to the UK on Tuesday, making a 26-hour flying visit which included a 45-minute reunion with his father. He didn’t, however, meet with his older brother and his sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales (who is currently recovering from abdominal surgery). A rapprochement, it seems, is sadly off the table for now. Indeed, not much appears to have changed between the brothers since the release of Harry’s autobiography Spare dug an even greater gulf between them, making public details of their frosty relationship (like a now-infamous incident when Wills allegedly knocked his younger sibling backwards into a dog bowl).

An unwell father, sibling tensions: what should William and Harry do?

How the Royal Family has rallied around Charles after his cancer diagnosis

Thursday 8 February 2024 12:05 , Tara Cobham

The royal family has rallied around the King after it was revealed that he has been diagnosed with an unknown form of cancer.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday that the monarch is receiving regular treatments for the condition, which was discovered after the 75-year-old underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Officials have said that although Charles is stepping back from public-facing events, although he will continue to “undertake state business and official paperwork as usual”.

Charles cancer diagnosis: How the Royal Family has rallied around the King

Weekly audiences between King and PM expected to resume in two weeks

Thursday 8 February 2024 11:12 , Tara Cobham

Weekly audiences between the King and Rishi Sunak are expected to resume in person in two weeks following Charles’ cancer diagnosis, it is understood.

Downing Street and Buckingham Palace took the unusual step of confirming details of a call between the two on Wednesday, in an attempt to show the King was carrying on with his duties.

The Prime Minister was due to wish Charles well in the brief phone conversation before formal face-to-face audiences are set to start again on February 21.

The King flew to his Norfolk residence, Sandringham, on Tuesday following a reunion with his son the Duke of Sussex at a meeting in London.

Asked if Mr Sunak would travel to Sandringham for his discussion with the King, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We don’t in general and we are not going to get into the habit of commenting on the PM’s conversations with the King.

“But we have agreed with the Palace in this specific instance to confirm that they will be speaking on the phone later.”

King Charles III welcomes Rishi Sunak during an audience at Buckingham Palace in October 2022 (PA)

History of illnesses in the Royal Family after King Charles’ diagnosis

Thursday 8 February 2024 10:30 , Tara Cobham

In a shock announcement, King Charles shared he had been diagnosed with cancer following treatment for a benign enlarged prostate.

The Royal Family has not yet specified the form of cancer but he will start regular treatment and will postpone public duties. However, he will continue to work on State business and official paperwork.

The monarch was diagnosed with the disease whilst undergoing separate treatment for an enlarged prostate in January at the London Clinic.

History of illnesses in the Royal Family after King Charles’ cancer diagnosis

Inside Prince Harry’s 26-hour flying visit to see Charles that lasted less than an hour

Thursday 8 February 2024 10:00 , Tara Cobham

Prince Harry flew back home to California on Wednesday, completing a 26-hour turnaround having arrived in the UK after his father revealed his cancer diagnosis to his youngest son over the phone.

The long journey from the US took the Duke of Sussex more than 11 hours but his meeting with the King at Clarence House in London reportedly lasted less than an hour. Differing newspaper reports say the get-together was either just 30 or 45 minutes long.

There were hopes that the 39-year-old prince’s visit would help repair damaged relationships between himself, his father, and his brother the Prince of Wales. But any hopes of a reconciliation were dashed when Harry was spotted at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

Inside Prince Harry’s 26-hour visit to see Charles that lasted less than an hour

Thursday 8 February 2024 09:30 , Tara Cobham

What is a regency and how would King Charles transfer power to William?

Thursday 8 February 2024 09:00 , Tara Cobham

The King is being treated for cancer, the sovereign’s ill health has raised questions about whether there could be the need for a regency in the future.

If Charles was incapacitated, the Prince of Wales could be appointed Prince Regent through the Regency Act 1937, taking over the King’s duties.

However, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the King’s cancer has been “caught early”, suggesting any prospect of a regency is unlikely at this stage.

What is a regency and how would King Charles transfer power to William?

Stephen Fry praises King for making cancer diagnosis public

Thursday 8 February 2024 08:30 , Tara Cobham

Stephen Fry has praised the King for revealing his cancer diagnosis to the public, but said he is “anxious” for him.

The 66-year-old actor and comedian, who had prostate cancer in 2018, said Charles’s “very swift modernising” of the monarchy now includes “an openness about something as personal and indelicate as a cancer”.

Announcing on Monday that Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace said he had chosen to share the news to “assist public understanding” for those around the world affected by the disease.

Speaking on the BBC’s Today Podcast, Fry said: “I am anxious, of course – anxious for his wellbeing, and anxious that, having sort of been in the wings all this time and to have such a short time on centre stage, if he were to be seriously ill, would be really, really sad, because he has a lot to do and a lot he wants to do.

“I think what he wants to do is good, is beneficial for the country and for the people he’s there to help.”

The former QI host stressed the importance of people talking about the disease. “Cancer is sort of mushroom-like – in the dark it grows,” he said. “It’s more dangerous when not exposed to the light. It’s a bit like the Voldemort principle in the Harry Potter books – if you’re afraid to say the name then the name has more power over you.”

Actor and comedian Stephen Fry, who had prostate cancer in 2018, has praised the King for revealing his cancer diagnosis to the public (PA Wire)

Prince William rubs elbows with Tom Cruise at charity gala

Thursday 8 February 2024 08:09 , Tara Cobham

Prince William met with Hollywood actor Tom Cruise at a charity gala on Wednesday night (7 February).

The event for the London Air Ambulance Charity was the Prince of Wales’ first public speech and appearance since King Charles’ cancer diagnosis

Tom Cruise was a fellow guest at the event, and the pair spoke and posed together for photos.

William later thanked “fellow pilot” Cruise for attending and made a lighthearted joke about the A-lister, saying “Tom, if you wouldn’t mind not borrowing either of the new helicopters for the next Mission Impossible, it would be appreciated.”

The 75-year-old monarch’s cancer diagnosis was announced on 5 February, after undergoing a procedure for benign prostate enlargement.

Prince William meets Tom Cruise at gala amid King Charles’ diagnosis

Comment: Sorry, Harry – perhaps the last thing the King needed was to see you

Thursday 8 February 2024 07:30 , Namita Singh

When you’re unwell, having an estranged family member show up to offer support – no matter how briefly – only adds to your stress.

I dare say, to Prince Harry, flying in to be with his father who has just been given a cancer diagnosis is the act of a concerned and dutiful son. But after some 17 months spent on mostly non-speaking terms with his papa, would it be uncharitable to say that to the rest of us it all looked rather… performative?

Sorry, Harry – perhaps the last thing the King needed was to see you

Thursday 8 February 2024 07:00 , Matt Mathers

The royal family has rallied around the King after it was revealed that he has been diagnosed with an unknown form of cancer.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday that the monarch is receiving regular treatments for the condition, which was discovered after the 75-year-old underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Charles cancer diagnosis: How the Royal Family has rallied around the King

Inside Prince Harry’s 26-hour flying visit to see Charles

Thursday 8 February 2024 06:30 , Namita Singh

Prince Harry flew back home to California on Wednesday, completing a 26-hour turnaround having arrived in the UK after his father revealed his cancer diagnosis to his youngest son over the phone.

The long journey from the US took the Duke of Sussex more than 11 hours but his meeting with the King at Clarence House in London reportedly lasted less than an hour. Differing newspaper reports say the get-together was either just 30 or 45 minutes long.

There were hopes that the 39-year-old prince’s visit would help repair damaged relationships between himself, his father, and his brother the Prince of Wales. But any hopes of a reconciliation were dashed when Harry was spotted at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

Inside Prince Harry’s 26-hour visit to see Charles that lasted less than an hour

Thursday 8 February 2024 06:00 , Matt Mathers

In the decades spent waiting to ascend to the throne, King Charles has always ensured he maintained a strict diet and rigid daily exercise routine.

The 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with a form of cancer on Monday, after a check up last month found an unrelated, enlarged prostate that proved to be benign.

Inside King Charles’ strict diet and exercise routine – and why he doesn’t eat lunch

Weekly audiences between King and PM expected to resume in two weeks

Thursday 8 February 2024 05:30 , Namita Singh

Weekly audiences between the King and Rishi Sunak are expected to resume in person in two weeks following Charles’ cancer diagnosis, it is understood.

Downing Street and Buckingham Palace took the unusual step of confirming details of a call between the two on Wednesday, in an attempt to show the King was carrying on with his duties.

The prime minister was due to wish Charles well in the brief phone conversation before formal face-to-face audiences are set to start again on 21 February.

Weekly audiences between King and PM expected to resume in two weeks

Thursday 8 February 2024 05:00 , Matt Mathers

Prince of Wales grateful for public’s support after King’s cancer diagnosis

Thursday 8 February 2024 04:30 , Namita Singh

The Prince of Wales has spoken about the King’s cancer diagnosis for the first time as he expressed his gratitude to the public for their “kind messages of support”.

William’s words of praise, delivered during a fundraising gala dinner, also recognised those who wished the Princess of Wales well, as she recovers from planned abdominal surgery.

He told the guests: “It means a great deal to us all.”

Prince of Wales grateful for public’s support after King’s cancer diagnosis

Thursday 8 February 2024 04:00 , Matt Mathers

In British history, the secrecy of the monarch’s health has always reigned supreme. The palace’s disclosure that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer shattered that longstanding tradition.

On the heels of the shock and well-wishing that followed the official statement Monday came the surprise that the palace had announced anything at all. Indeed, the unprecedented missive was sparse on details: Charles, 75, had begun treatment for a cancer it did not name after being diagnosed during a recent corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate. The king is stepping back from public duties but carrying on state business during his treatment, which he’ll receive as an outpatient, the palace said.

