King Charles’ endorsement of the kilt is huge boost for Scotland

King Charles along with Queen Camilla and the Princess Royal all sport tartan kilts at the Braemar Gathering - Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The man who helped ensure that King Charles’ new kilt is all proper and above board has claimed that the monarch’s decision to register its unique tartan will be a huge boost for Scotland.

And he hopes that it might encourage the sovereign’s son and heir to end his opposition to wearing the kilt because if the Prince of Wales won’t wear one, the King has at least made it plain that one kilt is not enough.

He already wears Scotland’s national dress in several different designs – the Balmoral tartan, in honour of the Royal family’s favourite residence on Deeside and the Royal Stewart tartan, originally only worn by members of the monarch’s family but now a favourite with all Scots.

Jamie McGrigor celebrates his bill to create a tartan database outside the Scottish parliament - David Cheskin/PA

The status of tartan was regularised when Tory MSP Sir Jamie McGrigor’s Scottish Register of Tartans Act was passed by the Scottish Parliament in 2008 and is believed to be the only private members’ measure ever passed at Holyrood.

The bill set up a register “to promote and preserve” all historic and contemporary tartans down the ages and Sir Jamie welcomed the King’s move, saying: “It’s fantastic that the King supports tartan in this way. It is marvellous for Scotland. Most countries would give their eye teeth to have a label like this.”

But whilst the Prince of Wales has made it plain he prefers not to be seen in a kilt, the King showed off his latest tartan, named after himself, at the Braemar Gathering last weekend.

“It’s a bit of a disappointment that William won’t wear the kilt but I’d like to think his father’s latest move might encourage him a bit,” said Sir Jamie, who said his own McGrigor tartan kilt had been pinched by his son and was, anyway, “more than a bit moth eaten”.

King Charles inspects the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion at the gates of Balmoral - JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

He is the sixth baronet, descended from the Duke of Wellington’s surgeon general in the Peninsular War – against Napoleon Bonaparte at the beginning of the 19th century in Spain and Portugal.

He fully approves of the King’s new tartan. “It’s not at all garish. The colours are all natural ones from the 18th century and will be well liked.”

It is ironic that the now retired politician has been something of a saviour of tartan given that the McGrigor (or McGregor) clan was outlawed and subjected to the most barbaric treatment while its name and tartan were banned by King James VI of Scotland in the 17th century.

But as Sir Jamie has said: “All that was a while ago. Everything’s all right now.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.