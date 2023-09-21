King Charles switches between French and English in historic speech to give verdict on Rugby World Cup - live

King Charles III made a powerful speech today as the first British Monarch to ever address the French senate in a historic first.

During his speech, where he switched seamlessly between French and English, Charles addressed the ‘indispensable relationship’ between the two countries who were close allies during the two World Wars.

He pledged strong support to Ukraine and the need for continued colloboration between France and Britain to combat climate change.

He referenced Charles de Gaulle’s Free French resistance movement as he strongly condemned Russia’s war in Ukraine when France suffered under Nazi occupation between 1940 and 19444.

He said: “Together we are steadfast in our determination Ukraine will triumph and that our cherished freedoms will prevail.”

Finally Charles offered his verdict on the Rugby World Cup, saying: “Even when our national teams are drawn up on opposite ends of the pitch, they do so with mutual admiration and a shared commitment to the rules of the game – on which I will say only ‘pas de coups bas, et que le meilleur gagne!’ ‘No low blows, and may the best win!’

11:47

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit the Parisian suburb Saint-Denis home of the Rugby World Cup where they will be met by rugby stars and sports fans.

The royals will meet youngsters from the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis to talk about sports at the Rugby Village as France hosts the Rugby World Cup.

Earlier today, the King was greeted with a round of applause during his speech at the French senate, as he quipped “may the best win” between the French and English, Welsh and Scottish national teams competing in the Rugby World Cup

Watch live: King and Queen visit World Cup Rugby village to talk to young sports fans

Charles addresses need for collaboration to combat climate change

11:11

“Let us, therefore, cherish and nurture our entente cordiale. Let us renew it for future generations so that, I would like to propose, it also becomes an entente pour la durabilite (agreement for sustainability) – in order to tackle the global climate and biodiversity emergency more effectively. “A commitment to each other, and to the values we so proudly share; a commitment inspired by the example of the past, and emboldened to grapple with the immense challenges in the world around us. “As neighbours, friends, partners and allies, there is no challenge to which we cannot rise, as we have done so often in the past. Let us stride forward with hope and courage – and let us do so together.”

King Charles III

Standing ovation as Charles ends speech

11:07

The King was left notably touched by the reception of his passionate speech where he addressed the longstanding friendship between the two nations, his late mother, climate change and the war in Ukraine.

The King’s address was received well as spectators gave him a standing ovation (via REUTERS)

Watch Live - King Charles and Queen Camilla visit World Cup Rugby village to talk to young sports fans

10:57

Reflections on a longstanding friendship

10:50

Speaking partly in French and in English, he referred to “global” challenges including climate change and reflected on his previous visits to the nation.

He said: “Inspired and encouraged by my grandmother’s and my late mother’s example, France has been an essential part of the fabric of my own life for as long as I can remember.

“Indeed, as I have been astonished to discover, this is my 35th official visit to France. Each and every time, I have been struck by the warmth of the welcome I have always received, and by the immense good that can be accomplished when France and the United Kingdom work together.

“Now, on the occasion of my first state visit to France, my belief in the indispensable relationship between our countries is as firm as it has ever been.“Today, in confronting the greatest challenges of our time, we continue the work of those who came before us.

When General de Gaulle spoke to the French people from London in June of 1940, he said, ‘remember this, France does not stand alone. She is not isolated … she can make common cause with the British’.”

King Charles reflects on the longstanding relationship between France and Britain (AP)

‘May the best win'

10:47

Charles was greeted with a round of applause as he quipped “may the best win” between the French and English, Welsh and Scottish national teams competing in the Rugby World Cup being hosted in France.He said in English: “Millions of us visit each other’s countries every year – a joy that we are now rediscovering after the disruption wrought by the pandemic.

“Tens of thousands of British rugby fans are currently following their national team around France, enjoying the fantastic spectacle of the Rugby World Cup – my son and daughter-in-law among them.

“Even when our national teams are drawn up on opposite ends of the pitch, they do so with mutual admiration and a shared commitment to the rules of the game – on which I will say only ‘pas de coups bas, et que le meilleur gagne!’

“And, of course, hundreds of thousands of our fellow citizens have chosen to live their lives permanently in each other’s countries. This vibrant exchange between our people makes us immeasurably stronger, happier and more prosperous.”

King Charles addresses the Senate (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

‘An indispensable relationship'

10:34

King Charles III says their alliance will stand strong as they face a new enemy on the continent decades on from the World Wars.

He pledges his support and solidarity to the Ukrainians who he says will be victorious.

King Charles addresses the Senate (Reuters)

King Charles switches from French to English in Senate speech

10:25 , Lydia Patrick

The King shows off his fluency as he momentarily switches from French, to English, back to French to remember his late mother Queen Elizabeth II.

He recalls how yesterday at the Arc de Triomphe he was reminded of his late Mother’s jubilee celebrations

He said: “You marked the platinum jubilee of my beloved mother the late Queen Elizabeth II.”

He reflected on Macron, who said his Mother was the golden thread in the tapestry between the nations.

King Charles and Macron in black-tie for the lavish state dinner last night (AFP via Getty Images)

King Charles makes history to be first Monarch to ever address the Senate

10:21

King Charles III stands infront of the Senate to express his gratitude to the national assembly and apologises for disturbing their holiday period.

He said: “Quite simply the United Kingdom shall always be one of the closest allies and one of the best friends of France.”

France Britain Royals

The president of the National Assembly of France shares gratitude to the King

10:16

Yaël Braun-Pivet addressed the Senate to thank Charles for his attendance, she reminisced on the long history between the neighbouring countries.

She thanked the English suffragettes who paved the way for French female empowerment and marked the 120th anniversary of D-Day and 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale.

Yaël Braun-Pivet reflected on the long and sometimes rocky history between the states (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

09:51

Brigitte Macron and Camilla launch new literary prize

09:50

Brigitte Macron and Camilla have launched a new Franco-British Literary prize to honour the cross-channel cultural connection between the countries.

One of Queen Camilla’s biggest passions is literacy, she hopes to help combat illiteracy during her reign.

French President’s wife Brigitte Macron and Britain’s Queen Camilla launch new literary prize “Bibliotheque Nationale de France” (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Brigitte Macron holds a comic page next to French Culture Minister Rima Abdul-Malak during a visit to the “Bibliotheque Nationale de France” (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

In pictures - The A-list Versailles guestlist

09:35

Rock ‘n’ Roll royalty met with real royalty - Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick attended the Versailles banquet (WireImage)

The Rolling Stones frontman exudes pure delight (EPA)

Hugh Grant and Anna Elisabet Eberstein arrive ahead of the lavish state dinner (Getty Images)

Hugh Grant is no stranger to global politics after starring as the British Prime Minister in Love Actually (Getty Images)

Smile and wave - Arsene Wenger enters the building (Getty Images)

Former Chelsea FC forward Didier Drogba and Gabrielle Lemaire (WireImage)

A thoughtful tradition

09:18

King Charles III followed in his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s footsteps to plant a tree in the garden of the British Residence in Paris.

Planting trees is a longstanding custom amongst the royals to symbolise the hope and continuity of the Royal family.

The King continues a tradition set by Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, by planting a tree in the British Residence in Paris. #RoyalVisitFrance



🌳 Her Majesty planted three trees in the Garden - in 1957, 1972, and 2015. pic.twitter.com/0Xl1UPN02N — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 21, 2023

A new bromance on the horizon?

09:06

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his admiration for the King by sharing a video on X.

The footage shows the King and President making their way down the tourist lined streets of Paris as they greet onlookers.

King Charles recalls Queen Elizabeth’s ties to France at state banquet in Versailles

09:00

A recap of yesterday

08:41

France pulled out all the stops to give an extravagant welcome to King Charles and Queen Camilla - from a red carpet runway to a lavish state banquet.

The trip comes six months late as riots sparked by pension reforms broke out all over the country, making it unsafe for the trip to go ahead.

The British monarchs touched down yesterday at Paris-Orly airport at 2pm and were greeted by French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne, other diplomats and guardsmen.

The windy weather left Queen Camilla who was dressed head-to-toe in dusky pink grappling onto her hat as she followed her husband down the stairs.

Queen Camilla battled the wind as she clutched onto her hat and skirt as she walked onto the runway (PA)

Next, the couple arrived at the Arc-de-Triomphe where they were greeted by Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron to be met with a grand remembrance ceremony.

Macron and Charles laid wreaths and the King lit the eternal flame which burns in memory of those who lost their lives in the First and Second World Wars. Fighter jets flew above as they let off vapour trails in both nations’ colours- red, white and blue.

A poignant moment as the leaders remembered those lost in the World Wars (AFP via Getty Images)

Next, the leaders exchanged gifts at the Palace Elysées. Charles gave Mr Macron a book containing photographs of the pair together, as well as a complete edition of French philosopher Voltaire’s writings. In return, Mr Macron gave the King a golden coin featuring Charles’s portrait, as well as a prize-winning French novel. They later planted an oak tree, in a tradition started by Queen Elizabeth I.

Brigitte Macron and King Charles toast at the state banquet (Getty Images)

To end the symbolic day, they were joined by 160 guests in a lavish black-tie state dinner at the Palace of Versailles. Hugh Grant and Mick Jagger were amongst the star-studded guest list who dined on lobster, Bresse chicken and cheese.

The black-tie state dinner at the Palace de Versailles (PA)

What’s on the royal agenda today?

08:15

It’s day number two of three of the royal state visit in France and King Charles is set to make history today.

For the first time ever, the monarch will address the French Senate where he will discuss the important friendship between the UK and France.

A Guard of Honour will line the King’s route to the Salle des Conferences where he will meet representatives from the Senate and National Assembly and sign the visitors’ book before entering the chamber to deliver his address.

Charles and Camilla are then set to meet sports stars in Saint-Denis, where France is hosting the Rugby World Cup.

The King and Queen will be joined for the visit by Brigitte Macron as well as sports personalities before visiting a coffee shop on the town square where they will meet beneficiaries of Objectif Emploi, an organisation in Saint-Denis that helps vulnerable young people to find careers, and representatives from The Prince’s Trust International.

Next, they will visit the fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral and the Paris flower market named after his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles and Macron in black-tie for the lavish state dinner last night (AFP via Getty Images)

09:30 King Charles delivers speech at French Senate 10:45 King Charles and Queen Camilla meet young people and sports stars in Saint-Denis13:10 King Charles visits a Paris flower market and Notre Dame17:45 Macron and King Charles meet at Elysee to say goodbye

In pictures: Lavish state banquet where Charles and Camilla are guests of honour

Wednesday 20 September 2023 21:16

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) is handed a glass before his speech (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and Britain's King Charles III drink after toasting (EPA)

King Charles III delivers a speech at the State Banquet at the Palace of Versailles (PA)

Britain's Queen Camilla attends a state dinner in the Hall of Mirrors at the Chateau de Versailles (AP)

Charles tells of ‘firm friendship’ between nations at state banquet

Wednesday 20 September 2023 20:57

Speaking at the state banquet, the King also said relations between the UK and France have not always been "straightforward", but went on to stress the unity between the nations.

Charles went on to mention the importance of Britain working with France to tackle climate change.

He went on: "Mr President, in all of this we can rely on our firm friendship, which is renewed and reinvigorated with each new generation.

"I would like, if you would allow me, to raise a toast to President and Madame Macron and to the French people, as well as to our entente cordiale - a sustainable alliance.

"Whatever lies ahead, may it endure, faithful and constant, for centuries to come."

Well-known faces of English football, including former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, ex-Chelsea striker Didier Drogba and Patrick Vieira, who played for Arsenal and managed Crystal Palace, were also in attendance.

Guests dined on lobster, Bresse chicken and cheese.

Camilla dazzled in a midnight blue silk crepe dress and matching cape by Dior, and wore sapphire and diamonds inherited from the late Queen.

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Britain's King Charles III toast during a state dinner in the Hall of Mirrors at the Chateau de Versailles in Versailles (AP)

Celebrities join King and Queen for dinner at Versailles

Wednesday 20 September 2023 20:53

Celebrities including Hugh Grant and Mick Jagger joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla at a banquet at the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday 20 September.

The monarch has made a state visit to Paris and Bordeaux six months after his trip had to be rescheduled because of widespread rioting across the country.

Charles and Camilla were the guests of honour at a black-tie state banquet hosted by Emmanuel Macron in the Palace of Versailles’ Hall of Mirrors on Wednesday night.

French-British actress Charlotte Gainsbourg was also on the star-studded guest list alongside Grant and Jagger.

Oliver Browning reports:

Hugh Grant and Mick Jagger join King and Queen for dinner at Versailles

Charles speaks movingly about his mother’s ties to France

Wednesday 20 September 2023 20:51

The King has spoken movingly about his mother's ties to France as he told of the "firm friendship" between the nations at the state banquet in Paris.

Charles told the president: "Your generosity of spirit brings to mind how my family and I were so greatly moved by the tributes paid in France to my mother, the late Queen, whose funeral took place one year ago yesterday.

"Mr President, among the many profoundly moving gestures here, the flying of the Union flag at the Elysee was particularly poignant.

"Your words, at that time, meant a great dealt to us too. You said that she had touched your hearts - and it was she who held France in the greatest affection, as, of course, did my grandmother Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.

"My parents' first official visit together was to France in 1948, shortly after their wedding.

"By all accounts, they made quite a splash, dancing till the early hours at the glamourous Chez Carrere in the Rue Pierre Charron, serenaded by Edith Piaf.

"I suspect it may have left an indelible impression on me, even six months before I was born - La Vie En Rose is one of my favourite songs to this day."

King Charles III delivers a speech at the State Banquet at the Palace of Versailles, Paris, during the state visit to France (PA)

Charles, Camilla and the Macrons arrive at state banquet

Wednesday 20 September 2023 20:10

King Charles, Queen Camilla, President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron have arrived at the lavish state banquet at the Palace of Versailles’.

On Wednesday evening, Charles and Camilla will be guests of honour at a black-tie state banquet hosted by the Macrons in the Palace of Versailles' Hall of Mirrors.

Both the King and Mr Macron will address the 160 guests, who will include high-profile figures chosen for their contribution to UK-France relations.

(via REUTERS)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s day so far

Wednesday 20 September 2023 20:00

The pair arrived at the Elysee together by car, closely followed by the Queen and the president's wife Brigitte Macron.

The couples exchanged pleasantries as they stood at the end of a red carpet in the palace courtyard, laughing together. Mr Macron appeared particularly animated, chatting with the gathered media.

As they entered Mr Macron's lavishly decorated office, Charles jokingly asked if the waiting photographers were always there.

The King and president left the building, deep in conversation, to plant an oak tree which was also given by Mr Macron.

Camilla wore a dusky pink, wool crepe coat-dress by Fiona Clare, and a pink beret-style hat by milliner Philip Treacy.

The couple had earlier landed at Paris Orly airport, where they were greeted with a guard of honour from an officer and 20 guardsmen of the Republican Guard, which is part of the French National Gendarmerie.

They then attended a ceremony of remembrance and wreath-laying at the Arc de Triomphe in the centre of the capital.

Charles symbolically lit the monument's eternal flame, which burns in memory of those who died in the First and Second World Wars. It was the first time in 30 years the ceremony has been included in a state visit.

Charles and Camilla were seen exchanging warm words with Mr and Mrs Macron throughout the ceremony.

The French and British national anthems were played and there was a flypast by the Patrouille de France and Red Arrows before the couples travelled down the Champs Elysees by car.

In Pictures: Guests arriving at Versailles Palace for state banquet

Wednesday 20 September 2023 19:15

Paralympic athlete Marie-Amelie Le Fur arrives to attend a state banquet at the Palace of Versailles (AFP via Getty Images)

Chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture Delphine Arnault, founder and chairman of Iliad Xavier Niel arrive to attend a state dinner (REUTERS)

French actress and singer Charlotte Gainsbourg arrives to attend a state banquet at the Palace of Versailles (AFP via Getty Images)

Didier Drogba and Gabrielle Lemaire arrive to attend a state dinner in honor of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla (REUTERS)

Guests arrive at Versailles Palace for state banquet

Wednesday 20 September 2023 18:34

On Wednesday evening, Charles and Camilla will be guests of honour at a black tie state banquet hosted by the Macrons in the Palace of Versailles' Hall of Mirrors.

Both the King and Mr Macron will address the 160 guests, who will include high-profile figures chosen for their contribution to UK-France relations.

Rolling Stones band member Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick arrive to attend a state dinner in honor of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Chateau de Versailles (REUTERS)

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and his wife Susannah Cleverly arrive to attend a state dinner in honor of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Chateau de Versailles (REUTERS)

Watch: Macron welcomes Charles to France with touching video

Wednesday 20 September 2023 18:00

Emmanuel Macron has welcomed King Charles III to France with a touching video tribute.

Charles originally intended to make the trip in March but was forced to postpone due to nationwide protests over unpopular pension reform.

His three-day state visit began on Wednesday 20 September and is meant to highlight the friendship between the two nations with great pomp.

“You visited as a prince, you return as a King. Your Majesty, welcome,” Mr Macron tweeted the morning of his arrival, alongside a short video recounting some of Charles’ previous visits.

Queen Camilla has made the trip to France alongside her husband.

Oliver Browning reports:

Emmanuel Macron welcomes King Charles to France with touching video

Charles and Macron exchange gifts of photo album and gold coin

Wednesday 20 September 2023 17:30

The King has given President Emmanuel Macron a book containing photographs of the pair together as they held talks on the opening day of the state visit to France.

Charles and Camilla are visiting Paris and Bordeaux, six months after the trip had to be rescheduled because of widespread rioting across the country.

As well as the photograph album, the King gave Mr Macron a complete edition of Voltaire's writings when he visited the Elysee Palace, the president's official residence, on Wednesday afternoon.

The works have been edited by Professor Nicholas Cronk, a leading UK academic at Oxford University and director of the Voltaire Foundation.

Started in 1968, the complete works, comprising 205 volumes, was only completed in April 2022 and included Letters on the English, a series of essays by the French Enlightenment writer and philosopher, based on his experiences living in Britain between 1726 and 1729.

In return, Mr Macron gave the King a golden coin featuring Charles's portrait, as well as a prize-winning French novel.

In pictures: Charles and Camilla at Elysée Palace

Wednesday 20 September 2023 17:00

King Charles III (right) walks with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, Paris, during the state visit to France (Hannah McKay/PA Wire)

King Charles III and Queen Camilla, at the Elysee Palace, Paris, for a meeting, during the state visit to France (Hannah McKay/PA Wire)

King Charles III and Queen Camilla with French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte, at the Elysee Palace, Paris, for a meeting, during the state visit to France (Hannah McKay/PA Wire)

Royal Family describes monarchs’ ‘incredible’ welcome

Wednesday 20 September 2023 16:35

The Royal Family has described King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s welcome at the Arc de Triomphe as “incredible”.

A video was posted on X of the flypast that greeted the royals, alongside the caption: “An incredible welcome at the Arc de Triomphe to formally kick-off #RoyalVisitFrance! Invited by President @EmmanuelMacron.

“The King symbolically lit the eternal flame, which burns in memory of those who perished in the First and Second World Wars.”

An incredible welcome at the Arc de Triomphe to formally kick-off #RoyalVisitFrance! 🇫🇷



Invited by President @EmmanuelMacron, The King symbolically lit the eternal flame, which burns in memory of those who perished in the First and Second World Wars. pic.twitter.com/FaGIJ9a3xv — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 20, 2023

Wednesday 20 September 2023 16:00

Who is on the star-studded Versailles guest list?

President Macron is hosting an extravagent black-tie banquet for the King and Queen tonight to mark the first day of their three-day state trip.

On the guest-list of 150 guests are some famous faces. Here’s a round-up, as reported in The Mail.

Rock n Roll legend, 80-year-old Mick Jagger

Rolling Stones royalty will join real life royals (Reuters)

Bernard Arnault, worth an estimated £178 billion who is head of LVMX luxury goods competitor which includes brands such as Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior

Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, 73, will join the guests.

Arsene Wenger is now in charge at Fifa as the Chief of Global Football Development (Getty Images)

Iconic British actor, Hugh Grant, 63, who owns a house in France, will be in attendance of the royal soirée.

Hugh Grant is no stranger to global poltics, he starred as the British PM in Love Actually (Universal/Dna/Working Title/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Tree planting

Wednesday 20 September 2023 15:40

Once the King and President have exchanged gifts, the leaders will plant trees in a tradition started by the late Queen, report the Telegraph.

Queen Elizabeth II holding a bouquet of flowers, and French President Georges Pompidou and wife Claude Pompidou pose after a luncheon given in the Queen's honor at the Elysee palace (AP1972)

Le Menu

Wednesday 20 September 2023 15:36

A lavish banquet is to be held in the Hall of Mirrors of the Palace of Versailles tonight to celebrate the arrival of Charles and Camilla.

Here is what’s on the menu, as reported by The Mail.

Starter: Blue lobster and pot crab with a veil of fresh almonds and peppermint

Main Course: Bresse chicken with corn and a porcini mushroom gratin

Cheese: 30-month-old Comté, Stichelton English blue

Desert: Isfahan Persian macaroon

The gourmet dishes will be cooked by a star-studded selection of top chefs, including Anne-Sophie Pic, the only French chef with three Michelin stars.

For drinks, the world leaders will enjoy wines costing over £400 a bottle, including Pol Roger Cuvée Winston Churchill 2013 Champagne, report The Mail.

His Majesty and Macron inside the Palace de Versailles (Getty Images)

Reactions amongst the crowds

Wednesday 20 September 2023 15:26

Tourists line the Parisian streets as they watch the royal spectacle unfold as King Charles and Queen Camilla begin their three-day state visit.

Rozalie Zackova, a 28-year-old Czech who works in marketing in Paris told Reuters: “I like the royal family, because it’s something out of reach, it makes you dream, they have a special status. And also for the gossip!”

Her colleague Siham Bakali, 31, less fascinated by the king, said to Reuters she mostly wanted to see the flyover of both nations.

Joseph Gavois, 79, retired, said to Reuters: “I’ve come to see the king of England, because he’s paying us a visit and we should salute him. It’s an honour he’s doing us!

But Gavois complained that with so much security, he was unable to see the royal couple very well when they drove past him.

Some were more excited than others about the arrival of King Charles (PA)

Parisian woman hits back at those sceptical about the visit

Wednesday 20 September 2023 15:22

France is a nation notoriously wary of monarchs, but lots of Parisians have warmed to the arrival of the King and Queen.

“I’ve never seen a king parade on the Champs-Elysees!” 62-year-old employee Marie-Noëlle Ahanso said as they drove by.

“People will talk, people will complain (about the expense). But he’s worthy of being received at Versailles, I don’t see what the problem is. What’s more, he’s an environment-focused king, he doesn’t eat foie gras. In any case, the French complain all the time!”

Tourists lined the streets awaiting the arrival of the King (Getty Images)

In Pictures: The first day so far

Wednesday 20 September 2023 15:11

Brigitte Macron and Queen Camilla talk after a ceremonial welcome at The Arc De Triomphe (via REUTERS)

King Charles greets fans after remembrance ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe (EPA)

The quartet arrive at the Palace of Versailles where they will have a black-tie dinner (AP)

The leaders to exchange rare gifts

Wednesday 20 September 2023 15:07

King Charles will present President Macron with special gifts, including Voltaire’s Lettres sur les Anglais - a series of essays written by Voltaire based on his experiences living in Great Britain.

He will also give the King a gold coin minted with his drawing, and a painting of Queen Victoria, report the Telegraph.

The leaders will exchange gifts at the Palace of Versailles (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

What’s on the menu for the gourmet banquet?

Wednesday 20 September 2023 15:00

France, the official country of fromage, will pay homage to their guest country and will put a British blue cheese on the menu.

Fitting with the blue theme, blue lobster also features on the menu.

The state dinner will take place in the spectacular Hall of Mirrors in the Palace of Versailles and the guests will wear black-tie.

Cabrales blue cheese (IMV/Getty Images)

Charles and Camilla arrive at Elysées Palace

Wednesday 20 September 2023 14:49

The King and Queen have arrived at Elysées Palace before they head to the Palace of Versailles for a black-tie dinner.

Blue lobster and a selection of French and English cheeses will feature on the gourmet menu.

More than 150 guests have been invited to the banquet, including British actor Hugh Grant, rock star Mick Jagger, former Arsenal football coach Arsene Wenger, French soccer star Didier Drogba, as well as French billionaire Bernard Arnault.

The royals have arrived at the Palace of Versailles (REUTERS)

Charles and Camilla will attend glitzy black tie banquet

Wednesday 20 September 2023 14:39

Charles and Camilla will be guests of honour at a grand black- tie state banquet hosted by Mr and Mrs Macron in the splendour of the Palace of Versailles’ Hall of Mirrors.

Both the King and Mr Macron will address the 160 guests, who will include high-profile figures chosen for their contribution to UK-France relations.

Celebrity guests who have confirmed their attendance include Hugh Grant, Mick Jagger and former French football coach Arsene Wenger.

Queen Camilla sported a dusky pink suit (PA)

King Charles and President Macron share touching moment watching flypast at Arc De Triomphe

Wednesday 20 September 2023 14:26

Jets with red white and blue vapour trails fly overhead in impressive ceremony

Wednesday 20 September 2023 14:07

Military jets flew over the Arc de Triomphe emitting the colours of both nations - red, white and blue.

After listening to the two national anthems, Charles and Macron proceeded to a review of the troops.

King Charles III and President of France, Emmanuel Macron At the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (via REUTERS)

They placed a wreath on the tomb of the unknown soldier, and Charles rekindled the eternal flame.

A warm welcome - President Macron greets King Charles and Queen Camilla at Arc de Triomphe, France

Wednesday 20 September 2023 13:58

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at Arc de Triomphe

Wednesday 20 September 2023 13:55

President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron greet King Charles III and Queen Camilla in a lavish arrival ceremony.

A warm welcome to the King and Queen (AFP via Getty Images)

In pictures: The King and Queen arrive

Wednesday 20 September 2023 13:46

Charles and Camilla had to withstand the wind as they stepped off the plane onto the red-carpet runway.

The King and Queen arrived in Paris at 2pm French time (via REUTERS)

Charles went ahead as Camilla fixed her hat (PA)

Mind the step - King Charles waited for Queen Camilla as they disembarked the aircraft (PA)

What we know so far about the trip

Wednesday 20 September 2023 13:35

The majority of the original royal programme has been retained but a few new exciting elements have been added, including a literaty prize and celebrity guests.

Camilla and Mrs Macron are set to launch a new Franco-British literary prize at the Bibliotheque Nationale de France.

The King will become the first British monarch to give a speech from France’s senate chamber to senators and national assembly members on Thursday.

Other highlights include the royal couple meeting sports stars as France hosts the Rugby World Cup.

Charles and Camilla will meet the French National team (Reuters)

When the couple travel to Bordeaux, home to 39,000 Britons, they will meet UK and French military personnel to hear about how the two nations are collaborating on defence.

What’s first on the agenda?

Wednesday 20 September 2023 13:21

The King and Queen are due to meet up with Mr Macron, 45, and his wife Brigitte, 70, for a ceremony of remembrance and wreath laying at the Arc de Triomphe, in the capital’s centre.

As part of the ceremony, Charles will be invited by the president to symbolically light the monument’s eternal flame which burns in memory of those who died in the First and Second World Wars.

Afterwards, the foursome will process down the Champs Elysees by car towards the Elysee Palace, the president’s official residence, where Charles and Mr Macron will sit down for talks.

We are so looking forward to joining you in Paris and Bordeaux, as we embark on our first State Visit as King and Queen to France, a country for which we both have the greatest love and admiration.



We will celebrate the special bond between our two countries and all that your… pic.twitter.com/oEsUDIw0gh — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 20, 2023

Pretty in pink

Wednesday 20 September 2023 13:15

French Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne greets King Charles III and Queen Camilla as they get off the plane.

Pink appears to be the colour of choice as Queen Camilla sports a dusky pink suit and Ms Borne dons a fuchsia jacket.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne (L) greets Britain’s King Charles III (C) and Britain’s Queen Camilla (R) upon arrival at the Orly Airport on September 20, 2023 (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

King Charles III and Queen Camilla touch down in Paris

Wednesday 20 September 2023 13:11

The King and Queen have landed at Paris-Orly airport and have to fight off the wind as they walk down the stairs to be greeted by French Republican Guards.

Camilla is sporting an all pink suit with a hat and Charles appears in a navy suit.

French Republican Guards stand beside the red carpet prior to the arrival of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The aircraft transporting Britain's King Charles and Britain's Queen Camilla lands at the Orly Airport (via REUTERS)

Wednesday 20 September 2023 12:53

Macron shares heartfelt welcome to King Charles III

Wednesday 20 September 2023 12:46

You visited as a Prince, you return as a King. Your Majesty, welcome. pic.twitter.com/HcDXHcylRl — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 20, 2023

In pictures: Paris prepares for the arrival of King Charles III

Wednesday 20 September 2023 12:38

The Champs-Elysées is decorated with French and British flags (AP)

🇫🇷🇬🇧 Paris prepares to welcome King Charles and Queen Camilla on their State Visit

📷Chesnot/Getty, Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP, Nathan Laine/Bloomberg pic.twitter.com/4z0k9NPONG — Eostre (@NorthernEostre) September 20, 2023

King Charles to dine with Hugh Grant and Mick Jagger tonight at state dinner in Paris

Wednesday 20 September 2023 12:29

Later today, King Charles will attend a star studded state dinner in the Hall of Mirrors of the Place of Versailles.

150 guests are set to be in attendance. Stars confirmed to have been invited include Hugh Grant, Mick Jagger and former French football coach Arsene Wenger.

Hugh Grant is among the list of stars confirmed to have been invited to a state dinner with King Charles tonight in Paris (PA Archive)

Parisians 'unimpressed’ by King Charles III’s visit

Wednesday 20 September 2023 11:30

Parisians have expressed their bemusement as King Charles III embarks on his three-day state visit, missing Queen Elizabeth II’s glamour, say Reuters.

Retiree 88-year-old Mireille Mauve told Reuters: “He’s just the son, they are old already, we don’t have a long history,” retiree Mireille Mauve said.

His wife is “not so enchanting, she’s a bit dull with her discourse. All this combined together doesn’t create much interest,” said the 88-year old, who liked Queen Elizabeth and her horses.”

Britain's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, centre, sit with France's President Albert Lebrun, right, and his wife Mme. Lebrun, left, by the lake at Bagatelle, Paris, France, July 20, 1938, (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

‘Charly in Paris'

Wednesday 20 September 2023 10:54

French newspaper Libération poked fun at Charles III by comparing him to the protagonist of a popular Netflix TV show people love to hate, Emily in Paris.

The image showed an iconic Parisian scene made pink with Charles and Emmanuel Macron standing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

The King and Queen (PA) (PA Wire)

The paper joking cast allusions between the three-day state visit and Emily in Paris (STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX)

What is the reason for the three-day state visit?

Wednesday 20 September 2023 10:24

France and the United Kingdom have a longstanding neighbourly bond - the trip is a chance to reassert the countries’ friendship post-Brexit disputes.

The French presidency said the visit will be a chance to showcase the deep historical ties uniting the two countries and an opportunity to share France’s cultural, artistic and gastronomic ‘excellence’, report AP.

UK Prime Minsiter Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron came together in March 2023 to strengthen military efforts and address migration issues in a bilateral summit.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is to stay in close contact with Emmanuel Macron and other leaders (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

A look back at Queen Elizabeth’s France trips in pictures

Wednesday 20 September 2023 10:14

Queen Elizabeth II holding a bouquet of flowers, and French President Georges Pompidou and wife Claude Pompidou pose after a luncheon given in the Queen's honor at the Elysee palace in Paris on May 15, 1972 (AP1972)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is greeted by French President Jacques Chirac on the Champs Elysees in Paris Monday, April 5, 2004 (AP)

France's President Francois Hollande, left, and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II take part in a ceremony on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, Thursday, June 5, 2014 (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Thursday’s itinerary

Wednesday 20 September 2023 10:08

Here is a rundown of what the King, Queen and French President are expected to get up to tomorrow.

First Charles will address French lawmakers at the Senate.

He will later rejoin Macron in front of Notre-Dame Cathedral to see the ongoing renovation work aimed at reopening the monument by the end of next year.

Charles and Macron will also both attend a reception for British and French business leaders about financing climate-related and biodiversity projects.

Emmanuel Macron will be joined by the British royals as they spend three days in France (PA)

Why was the first trip postponed?

Wednesday 20 September 2023 09:56

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were supposed to visit France six months ago however, wide spread disruption across the country delayed the visit.

France descended into chaos as riots broke out when French President Emmanuel Macron raised the retirement age from 62 to 64.

The national uproar meant the royals had to delay their visit (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Charles and Camilla headed to France for state visit

Wednesday 20 September 2023 09:41

Charles and Camilla are visiting France today in a state visit delayed due to riot earlier in the year.

Here is everything we know about the itinerary so far.

King Charles and Camilla will arrive in France today (PA)

Wednesday

Charles and Queen Camilla will be greeted by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne at Paris-Orly airport, before heading to the city centre

A spectacular ceremony will take place at the Arc de Triomphe, both nations’ and a wreath will be laid down at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as jet fighters of the Patrouille de France and Britain’s Red Arrows fly above.

Macron and Charles will hold a bilateral meeting to discuss the protection of biodiversity and global warming. They will also discuss issues such as Russia’s war in Ukraine and migration in Southern Italy.

They will end the day with a state dinner in the Hall of Mirrors of the Place of Versailles where 150 guests will be in attendance.