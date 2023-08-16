King Charles III hails ‘mighty Lionesses’ victory over Australia

The King has hailed the “mighty Lionesses” for their victory over the “magnificent Matildas”.

His Majesty issued a message following the England women’s team triumph over Australia in the World Cup semi final.

However, given his position as both England and Australia’s head of state, he was careful to heap equal praise on both teams.

The King, 75, said: “My wife and I join all our family in sending the mighty Lionesses our warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the World Cup, and in sharing our very best wishes for Sunday’s match.

“While your victory may have cost the magnificent Matildas their chance for the greatest prize in the game, both teams have been an inspiration on and off the pitch – and, for that, both nations are united in pride, admiration and respect.”

The message was signed: “Charles R.”

Holiday in Scotland

The King and Queen are currently on their annual holiday in Scotland and are not expected to travel to Sydney to watch England take on Spain in Sunday’s final.

The Prince of Wales, who is President of the Football Association, has also ruled himself out, understood to have been put off by the long distance compared to the relatively short period of time he would be there.

However, senior members of the Royal family are expected to watch the match on television. Then, they will be free to be more partisan, having no direct link to Spain.

The King’s carefully worded message of congratulation came after his elder son similarly heaped praise on the losing side.

Prince William hailed the Lionesses’ “phenomenal performance” before adding: “Commiserations to @‌TheMatildas, you’ve played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup.”

It comes as the drumbeat for republicanism grows ever louder in Australia. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, a known republican, has previously spoken of “the need for us to have an Australian head of state… the need for us to stand on our own two feet”.

The last time England won the World Cup was in 1966, when Elizabeth II attended the final at Wembley and presented captain Bobby Moore with the trophy.

