King Charles III makes plea for compassion amid world conflicts in Christmas message

King Charles III made a plea for compassion amid multiple conflicts throughout the world in his annual Christmas message.

In the remarks, his second since becoming monarch of the United Kingdom, the king said he prays for the people of the world to do what they can to protect others amid “increasingly tragic” ongoing world conflicts.

“The words of Jesus seem more than ever relevant: Do to others as you would have them do to you. Such values are universal,” Charles said.

“They remind us to imagine ourselves in the shoes of our neighbors and seek their good as we would our own.”

He said he is sending thanks to those who are serving others, caring for the planet and “see and seek the good of others, not least the friend we do not yet know.”

Charles did not specifically refer to a certain conflict in his message.

He said his family has witnessed throughout the year how people are making a difference in their communities, which is even more important at a time of “real hardship for many.”

He added that caring for the planet is a responsibility for all people regardless of their faith or whether they have one or not.

“We care for the Earth for the sake of our children’s children,” Charles said.

He has been inspired by seeing the number of people who recognize the importance of protecting the home “which we all share,” Charles added.

The king has been an advocate for protecting the environment throughout much of his life, and he spoke earlier this month at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“I wish you a Christmas of peace on Earth and goodwill to all, today and always,” Charles concluded his message.

