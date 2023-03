King Charles III makes symbolic visit to Hamburg

Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) -Senegal has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu on a poultry farm in the northwestern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Friday. The outbreak occurred on March 18 on a farm located in the village of Potou near the town of Louga, not far from the Langue de Barbarie National Park where an H5N1 outbreak was diagnosed on March 12, the Paris-based WOAH said, citing Senegalese authorities. The outbreak killed 500 birds in the 11,400-strong flock, with the remaining animals culled, the WOAH said.