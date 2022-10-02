King Charles III may remove Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's royal titles due to Prince Andrew: expert

King Charles III could be changing royal titles of a few family members now that he is at the helm of the monarchy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last month at the age of 96.

Her Majesty, born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, was the longest-reigning monarch in British history having served the United Kingdom and 14 other commonwealth countries for 70 years until she died on Sept. 8. She had four children with the late Prince Philip Mountbatten, including the new King Charles, Prince Edward, Princess Anne and disgraced Prince Andrew.

The Duke of York is now eighth in line to the throne, but his controversial friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, along with allegations of sexual assault, forced the Palace to strip Andrew of his military affiliations and royal patronages in January 2022. King Charles may continue removing any trace of the affiliation to the dynasty after the prince "embarrassed" the family with his actions.

"Unfortunately for Princesses Eugene and Beatrice, their father’s conduct has had rather an adverse and actually disastrous impact on their royal futures," royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

Princess Beatrice (left) and Princess Eugenie may lose their royal titles for their father, Prince Andrew's actions. The women were seen at Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September. Chris Jackson

"The Princesses are most likely to become Lady Beatrice and Lady Eugenie since their father, Prince Andrew's, sexual assault scandal has purportedly poured ruin on their chances of becoming working royals."

Beatrice, 34, and Eugenie, 32, are the daughters of Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. The couple endured a highly-publicized divorce in 1996, but have remained relatively friendly through the years.

"Retaining their titles is highly dubious because the decision, regarding their titles, is to be made by and with the new reign of their uncle, King Charles III," Fordwich said. "Now, with King Charles III making British monarchy decisions Charles is predicted to be making the use of titles more restrictive."

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie could receive "Lady" titles after their father's past discretions. Patrick van Katwijk







Prince Andrew was stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages in 2022. He attending the Queen's royal birthday celebration with Eugenie (middle) and Beatrice (right) in 2016. Justin Tallis/AFP

She added, "It wasn’t just their father’s conduct, but he knowingly and willingly embarrassed the entire royal family with not only his friendships, but by also agreeing to his diabolical 'Newsnight' interview. His refusal to help the FBI with their investigation into the aforementioned served to compound all his other errors of judgment."

In 2019, Andrew spoke for the first time and attempted to address his relationship with Epstein and the allegations against he had sexually assaulted a then 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre in what turned out to be a disastrous interview with the BBC.

Just days later, following intense public scrutiny, the Duke of York announced he was stepping away from his public responsibilities "for the foreseeable future."

Prince Charles became King Charles III following the Queen's death in September, and may be keen to remove Prince Andrew's children's royal titles. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images





"We know that Prince Andrew certainly went to the mat for his daughters to retain their titles and of course to also retain all the trappings of royal life despite not being full-time working royals," Fordwich said. "This went back and was during the reign of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

"There was indeed, and continues to be, speculation as to the ‘co-conspirators’ regarding titles, from when Princess Eugenie, visited Prince Harry (her ousted cousin) in California back in February, where they made a highly publicized visit to attend the Super Bowl."

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle departed from senior royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020 due to what they described as the British media's intrusion and racist demeanor toward their family.



"King Charles III certainly doesn’t have the same soft spot his mother did for his wayward brother," Fordwich added.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were married for 10 years and divorced in 1996. They stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony in 1986 for the Queen's 60th birthday. Tim Graham

Andrew, who was stripped of his royal titles and patronages in 2022, was also banned from using the "HRH" titles.

Peacock announced "Prince Andrew: Banished" will explore the "tumultuous and complex" life of the British royal, as well as his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in a new documentary series set for an Oct. 5 release.

Palace insiders, journalists, a royal press secretary, members of Andrew’s social circle and the legal team who brought shocking allegations against the fallen prince to life were interviewed to create the film.

"When you are the queen’s son, no one ever tells you the truth," Tina Brown, magazine editor and author of "The Palace Papers," said in the trailer.

"Prince Andrew thought he was more than a royal," said another reporter. "He thought he was a celebrity. The talk of the dinner parties was he couldn’t keep his trousers closed."

