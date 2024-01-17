King Charles III to undergo treatment for enlarged prostate

King Charles III (L, pictured before his coronation in May) is canceling planned events before being treated for an enlarged prostate next week. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- England's King Charles III is canceling planned events before being treated for an enlarged prostate next week.

His benign enlarged prostate requires a "corrective procedure" to treat it, according to a report from Politico's European edition on Wednesday, quoting an announcement from Buckingham Palace.

King Charles, 75, also will miss previously planned public events while recuperating for a short time after he is treated, officials at Buckingham Palace said.

The news of Charles' impending treatment came not long after it had been revealed that Kate Middleton, the princess of Wales, was hospitalized to undergo a planned abdominal surgery on Tuesday. Her surgery was successful.

According to the BBC, the unusual announcement regarding the health conditions of two members of the royal family was made only because of Charles' scheduled appointments later this week.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was released from the hospital on Monday after spending the prior two weeks hospitalized due to complications from prostate cancer surgery. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

The monarch's announcement about his treatment for an enlarged prostate comes soon after it was revealed that U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was being treated for a condition also affecting his prostate. Austin was released from the hospital on Monday after spending the prior two weeks hospitalized due to complications from prostate cancer surgery.

Austin, 70, was treated at Walter Reed National Medical Center on Jan. 1 after developing intestinal complications from prostate cancer surgery done on Dec. 22.