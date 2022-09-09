King Charles III walked over to greet mourners outside Buckingham Palace following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III greets mourners when arriving at Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

King Charles III greeted mourners outside of Buckingham Palace when he arrived Friday.

Many people in the crowd wanted to shake hands or take photos, but one woman gave the King a kiss and another gave him flowers.

His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died Thursday at 96 years old, making her eldest son the king effective immediately.

King Charles III greeted mourners outside of Buckingham Palace as he returned to London following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen died Thursday at her residence in Balmoral at the age of 96.

Hoards of mourners gathered outside of Buckingham Palace to greet the new King before his arrival Friday morning.

Cheers erupted from the crowd as his car pulled up to the palace and some chanted "God Save the King" as Charles and Queen Consort Camilla got out of their vehicle.

Charles then went straight to the public, shaking hands with and speaking to mourners who had gathered.

While most people simply shook hands with or took photos and videos of the King, one woman leaned down and gave Charles a kiss on his hand.

Another woman handed Charles a bouquet of flowers. One man tried to hand Charles a microphone for an interview, but his security team wouldn't allow it.

Charles took time to have small conversations with some in the crowd.

Camilla did not accompany the king during his walk along the crowd. She joined him again, though, when he reached the gates of the Palace, where they took in the hundreds of flowers and condolences laid at the gates.

The pair then walked together into Buckingham Palace.

Read the original article on Insider