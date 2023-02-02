King Charles will not appear on new Australia $5 note

1
Monica Miller & Peter Hoskins - Business reporters
·2 min read

King Charles III will not feature on Australia's new five dollar note, the country's central bank has announced.

The new design will pay tribute to "the culture and history of the First Australians", the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) says.

A portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II appears on the current design of five dollar note.

The Queen's death last year reignited debates about Australia's future as a constitutional monarchy.

"This decision by the Reserve Bank Board follows consultation with the Australian government, which supports this change," the bank said in a statement.

"The Bank will consult with First Australians in designing the $5 banknote. The new banknote will take a number of years to be designed and printed. In the meantime, the current $5 banknote will continue to be issued. It will be able to be used even after the new banknote is issued," it added.

The RBA currently has no plans to change the design of any other denomination of Australian banknotes, a spokesperson told the BBC.

It has not yet set a date for when it will reveal the new five dollar note design, they added.

The decision was welcomed by Aboriginal politicians and community leaders.

"This is a massive win for the grassroots, First Nations people who have been fighting to decolonise this country," Lidia Thorpe, a Greens senator and DjabWurrung Gunnai Gunditjmara woman.

First Nations people lived in Australia for at least 65,000 years before British colonisation, according to recent estimates.

The King became the British monarch after his mother's death in September.

As the British monarch, he is also the head of state of Australia, New Zealand and 12 other Commonwealth realms outside the United Kingdom. The role is largely ceremonial.

The British monarch's portrait has appeared on at least one design in every series of Australian banknotes.

However, in September Australia said the image of the new monarch would not automatically replace the Queen on its five dollar notes, and that she might be replaced by Australian figures.

Much of Australia's currency already features Indigenous Australian figures and artworks.

In a 1999 referendum Australian voters chose to keep the British monarch as the country's head of state.

In 2021, Australia officially changed its national anthem to remove reference to the country being "young and free".

You may also be interested in:

Recommended Stories

  • Cardinal George Pell Funeral Sparks Protest in Sydney

    Protesters unfurled signs opposite St Mary’s Cathedral in Sydney as mourners gathered for the funeral of Australia’s most senior Catholic cleric Cardinal George Pell on February 2.Footage by River McCrossen shows people lining up to enter the cathedral as protesters across the street blow whistles and hold a sign saying ‘infernal resting place’.According to the ABC, hundreds of mourners attended the service for Pell, while LGBT groups, as well as survivors of child sexual abuse and their supporters, held a protest in Hyde Park, opposite the cathedral.Speaking at the mass, former Prime Minister Tony Abbott praised Pell as a hero and a scapegoat for the Catholic Church who endured a “modern-day crucifixion”, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. The current prime minister Anthony Albanese did not attend the funeral.In the lead up to the funeral, hundreds of ribbons were tied to the railings outside the cathedral for victim-survivors of child sexual abuse.A Royal Commission into Institutional Child Sexual Abuse found Pell knew of allegations of offending in the Ballarat diocese, Victoria, in the early 1970s, which Pell rejected. Credit: River McCrossen via Storyful

  • Australia's radioactive capsule to be moved to storage as investigation starts

    A lost radioactive capsule found after a search along a 1,400 km stretch of the arid Western Australian outback is due to arrive in Perth on Thursday as investigators work on piecing together just how it fell from a truck. The week-long search retracing the truck's journey involved 100 people from at least five government agencies using specialised radiation detection equipment. Verified by members of Australia's Defence Force and sealed in a lead container, the capsule will be securely stored at an unidentified facility.

  • NY Education Commissioner under fire over 'egregious distortions of history' in exam questions about Israel

    Two questions on a recent New York Regents standardized exam have upset Jewish leaders due to how they gave "false choices" to questions about Israeli history.

  • Misery for millions as mortgage payments rise £588 a year

    More than 1.6 million homeowners will be hammered by another surge in their mortgage bills after interest rates rise on Thursday.

  • Australia will remove British monarchy from its bank notes

    The nation's central bank said Thursday its new $5 bill would feature an Indigenous design rather than an image of King Charles III. But the king is still expected to appear on coins.

  • Australia is removing British monarchy from its bank notes

    Australia is removing the British monarchy from its bank notes. The nation's central bank said Thursday its new $5 bill would feature an Indigenous design rather than an image of King Charles III. But the king is still expected to appear on coins that currently bear the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II. The $5 bill was Australia’s only remaining bank note to still feature an image of the monarch.

  • In new oversight role, House Republicans target billions lost to Covid relief fraud

    The new chair of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., labeled pandemic fraud “the biggest fleecing of America in American history."

  • American Auto: Most Hated Ceo

    Ian and Sadie attempt to rehab Katherine's image from the pawl controversy by staging a phony video with Katherine's family and a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers.

  • Crypto theft: North Korea-linked hackers stole $1.7b in 2022

    Experts say the country, facing heavy sanctions, is turning to crypto theft to fund its nuclear arsenal.

  • Brazil's Congress re-elects leaders in victory for Lula

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's Congress on Wednesday re-elected the leaders of both chambers who were backed by leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a victory that will help him advance his legislative agenda and curb the influence of his right-wing opponents. Senator Rodrigo Pacheco defeated an ally of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro, winning 49 votes in the 82-member chamber to continue as Senate president. Lula's center-left coalition celebrated the vote count that would allow his government to push through constitutional amendments, such as those needed to change Brazil's tax regime and create a new fiscal anchor to balance government accounts.

  • NYC’s Most Expensive Private Club Was Shut Down for Operating Without a Permit

    People pay Casa Cruz $250,000 to become a member.

  • Australia to remove British monarch from banknotes

    Australia will remove the British monarch from its banknotes, replacing the late Queen Elizabeth II's image on its $5 note with a design honouring Indigenous culture, the central bank said Thursday.The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said it would consult Indigenous people on a new design that "honours the culture and history of the First Australians".

  • ChatGPT: the promises, pitfalls and panic

    Excitement around ChatGPT -- an easy to use AI chatbot that can deliver an essay or computer code upon request and within seconds -- has sent schools into panic and turned Big Tech green with envy.- Just like Google - ChatGPT is powered by an AI language model that is nearly three years old -- OpenAI's GPT-3 -- and the chatbot only uses a part of its capability. 

  • Nigeria striker Moffi joins Nice from French rivals Lorient

    Nigerian international striker Terem Moffi has joined Nice from their French Ligue 1 rivals Lorient, the club announced on the last day of the January transfer window on Tuesday.He had also been a target in the January window for Marseille and clubs in the English Premier League.

  • Royal Family to Be Ditched From Australia’s Five-Dollar Note

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia plans to drop the head of the British royal family from its five-dollar banknote in favor of a design that honors the culture of the country’s Indigenous people. Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified Documents8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Screa

  • Israeli jets strike Hamas site in Gaza after rocket fired

    Israeli aircraft carried out several raids at a militant site in the Gaza Strip early Thursday, the Israeli military said, hours after Palestinian militants fired a rocket into Israel's south, raising already heightened tensions for the country’s new ultranationalist government.

  • UK's teachers and civil servants join mass strike on 'Walkout Wednesday'

    LONDON (Reuters) -Up to half a million British teachers, civil servants, and train drivers walked out over pay in the largest coordinated strike action for a decade on Wednesday, with unions threatening more disruption as the government digs its heels in over pay demands. According to unions, as many as 300,000 teachers took part, the biggest group involved, as part of wider action by 500,000 people, the highest number since 2011, when civil servants walked out en masse. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the strikes which forced millions of children to miss school.

  • Thousands of striking workers march through London

    STORY: Up to half a million workers are believed to have walked out across England and Wales over pay, with unions threatening more disruption as the government digs its heels in over pay demands.The mass walkouts across the country shut schools, halted most rail services, and forced the military to be put on standby to help with border checks on a day dubbed "Walkout Wednesday".According to unions, as many as 300,000 teachers took part, the biggest group involved, as part of wider action by 500,000 people, the highest number since 2011, when civil servants walked out en masse.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the strikes which forced millions of children to miss school.

  • How the Crypto Industry Can Move Forward in 2023

    U.S. officials in the Biden administration published a statement on Friday urging Congress to “step up its efforts” with respect to regulating the cryptocurrency market. Chamber of Digital Commerce Founder and CEO Perianne Boring weighs in on the state of U.S. crypto regulation and the "critical role" of Congress to provide oversight of U.S. regulators.

  • Israeli jets strike what army says is Gaza rocket workshop

    Israeli aircraft struck a rocket production workshop in the Gaza Strip early Thursday, the Israeli military said, hours after Palestinian militants fired a rocket toward Israel. The Israeli military said the workshop contained chemicals and was run by the militant Hamas group, which controls Gaza. Late Wednesday, Israeli air defenses intercepted a rocket from Gaza, the army said.