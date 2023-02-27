King Charles Ripped for Having Tea With EU Chief During Critical Brexit Visit

Chris Jackson/Reuters

King Charles III will have tea with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday during her visit to the U.K. to unveil an enhanced Brexit deal, a Buckingham Palace source told The Daily Beast.

The English monarch’s meeting with von der Leyen at Windsor Castle is has triggered furious backlash from critics alarmed by Charles’ perceived intrusion into political matters. “The King is pleased to meet any world leader if they are visiting Britain and it is the Government’s advice that he should do so,” the palace source said.

King Charles ‘Won’t Have Time’ for Coronation Meeting With Prince Harry

Von der Leyen is expected to hold a joint news conference alongside British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday afternoon after having what Downing Street described as “final talks” on a new post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.

Part of the Brexit deal agreed by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson known as the Northern Ireland Protocol has created constitutional chaos ever since the U.K. left the European Union. The protocol dictates trade arrangements for how goods move between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K., with some EU laws still followed by Northern Ireland in order to allow goods to move over the border into the Republic of Ireland without checks.

But goods arriving into Northern Ireland from Britain are subject to checks under the protocol’s rules—a policy that has angered critics in Northern Ireland who argue it undermines their country’s place in the U.K. The Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has even blocked the formation of a power-sharing government as a result, creating political deadlock.

Sunak is hoping to break the stalemate on Monday by reaching a new deal with Brussels. Government sources suggested on Monday afternoon that a new deal had in fact been reached, according to reports.

But it’s unclear if Sunak’s agreement will be supported by the DUP and hardline Brexiteers in his own Conservative Party. And Charles’ meeting with von der Leyen has already been met with disdain by critics who see the move as an unnecessary politicization of the sovereign before his coronation has even taken place.

Story continues

Arlene Foster, the former DUP leader and former first minister of Northern Ireland, on Monday tweeted that she couldn’t “quite believe” that Downing Street would ask Charles “to become involved” in finalizing such a controversial deal. “It’s crass and will go down very badly in [Northern Ireland],” Foster added.

Over the weekend, when Charles’ meeting was still just a rumor, arch-Brexiteer and Tory lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg said such a meeting was “on the borderline of constitutional propriety,” according to The Times. Speaking on Monday to GB News, Rees-Mogg added: “I think the sovereign should only be involved when things have been completed and accepted.”

Nigel Farage, the former leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) who was instrumental in campaigning for the U.K. to leave the EU in the first place, said in a video shared on his Twitter account that he thinks it is “absolutely disgraceful of Rishi Sunak to even ask the king to get involved in something that is overtly political in every way.”

At a media briefing on Monday, Sunak’s spokesperson defended his decision to advise the king to meet with von der Leyen, suggesting the meeting was “fundamentally” at the palace’s discretion. The spokesperson added that Sunak “firmly believes it’s for the king to make those decisions,” the Guardian reports.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.