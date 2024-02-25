King Charles: Ukraine is facing 'indescribable aggression'

King Charles III issued a statement in support of Ukraine to mark the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, saying Ukraine is facing "indescribable aggression."

"The determination and strength of the Ukrainian people continues to inspire, as the unprovoked attack on their land, their lives and livelihoods enters a third, tragic, year," King Charles said on Feb. 24.

Feb. 24 marked two years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, unleashing the biggest war in Europe since World War II.

An estimated 10,582 civilians in Ukraine have been killed and 19,875 others have been injured in the past two years, according to UN estimates. However, casualties are likely much higher as it is not possible to calculate those killed and injured in parts of Ukraine occupied by Russian forces.

At least 528 children have been killed and 1,230 injured since the start of the full-scale war, according to the Prosecutor General's Office. The Ukrainian government has also identified over 19,000 children who were kidnapped by Russia.

"Despite the tremendous hardship and pain inflicted upon them, Ukrainians continue to show the heroism with which the world associates them so closely. Theirs is true valor, in the face of indescribable aggression. I have felt this personally in the many meetings I have had with Ukrainians since the start of the war, from President Zelensky and Mrs. Zelenska, to new army recruits training here in the United Kingdom."

King Charles has expressed solidarity with Ukraine amid Russian aggression since the onset of the full-scale war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not receive an invitation to the king's coronation ceremony in May 2023. In March 2023, King Charles issued a statement at the German parliament denouncing Russia's "war of aggression of Ukraine."

King Charles also visited Ukrainian troops training in the U.K. in February 2023.

