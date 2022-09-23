King Charles won't extend Meghan 'olive branch,' Adam Levine to perform and more top entertainment headlines

King Charles won’t give ‘olive branch’ to Meghan Markle, while Prince Harry is to join working royals, expert claims. <span class="copyright">Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images</span>
King Charles won’t give ‘olive branch’ to Meghan Markle, while Prince Harry is to join working royals, expert claims. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

EXCLUSIVE - King Charles won’t give ‘olive branch’ to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to join working royals, expert claims Continue reading…

‘MISERY’ FOR FANS? - Adam Levine still set to perform in Las Vegas with Maroon 5 amid cheating scandal Continue reading…

‘SPECIAL MOMENT’ - Sylvester Stallone visits the Vatican; gets the keys to the castle in a ‘very rare and special moment’ Continue reading…

Sylvester Stallone visits the Vatican and gets the keys to the castle in a ‘very rare and special moment.’ <span class="copyright">Photo by Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images</span>
Sylvester Stallone visits the Vatican and gets the keys to the castle in a ‘very rare and special moment.’ Photo by Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images

FAMILY AFFAIR - Nicola Peltz says Victoria and David Beckham are 'great in-laws,' denies any conflict in the family Continue reading…

TABLE FOR 3 - Tori Spelling posts rare picture of her out to dinner with her mom Candy and brother Randy Continue reading…

DEPARTED - Wynonna Judd says she cries 'a lot' after her mother Naomi Judd's death: 'I feel joy and sorrow' Continue reading…

Wynonna Judd (left) appeared with her mother, Naomi Judd, at the CMT Awards on April 11. <span class="copyright">Getty Images</span>
Wynonna Judd (left) appeared with her mother, Naomi Judd, at the CMT Awards on April 11. Getty Images

‘VERY VICTORIAN’ - ‘Dallas’ star Patrick Duffy reveals secret behind lasting romance with 'Happy Days' actress Linda Purl Continue reading…

HUMBLE ABODE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stayed at Tyler Perry’s home during ‘difficult time’ with royal family Continue reading…

‘SPIT-GATE’ - Olivia Wilde addresses rumor Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine in Venice: 'People will look for drama' Continue reading…

Olivia Wilde addresses rumor Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine in Venice: 'People will look for drama.' <span class="copyright">Getty Images</span>
Olivia Wilde addresses rumor Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine in Venice: 'People will look for drama.' Getty Images

‘AWKWARD’ - Camilla thought Prince Harry’s idea of bringing in a mediator to heal rift was ‘ridiculous,’ author claims Continue reading…

