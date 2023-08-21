King congratulates Spanish football fan during first official welcome to Balmoral as monarch

The King congratulated a Spanish fan on the World Cup result as he received his first official welcome to Balmoral Castle as monarch.

Augusto Corthay, 29, was among the crowds who had gathered to watch the traditional ceremony at the King’s private Scottish retreat.

He was stunned when the King, 75, approached and began asking onlookers where they were from.

When Mr Corthay said that he was from Spain, the King magnanimously replied: “Congratulations on the football result.”

Mr Corthay, 29, from Zaragoza, said the brief exchange was something he would never forget.

He said: “We are in Scotland for a week’s holiday and had simply come to see the castle. We had no idea that the King would be here today.

“It was amazing just to see him, but for him to actually speak to me was incredible. It is the icing on the cake after watching our team win the World Cup yesterday.”

The King inspected a Guard of Honour during the ceremony that welcomed him to Balmoral - Jane Barlow/PA

The King did not watch the match on Sunday but sent a thoughtful message to the defeated Lionesses following their 1-0 defeat, hailing them as an inspiration for generations to come.

“While I know how sore it must be, let none of you feel defeated,” he said. “For to have reached the final at all is an immense tribute to your skill, determination and team spirit in the finest sporting tradition.”

The King was officially welcomed to Balmoral on Monday morning. During a small ceremony outside the gates, he inspected a Guard of Honour formed of the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland, under the command of Major Robert Weir.

The King was recently announced as the regiment’s Colonel-in-Chief, succeeding his late mother.

The Pipes and Drums of 4 SCOTS performed at the ceremony, and the Royal Regiment of Scotland’s mascot, Shetland Pony Corporal Cruachan IV, was also present.

The King meets Shetland Pony Corporal Cruachan IV - Jane Barlow/PA

The monarch has long received an official welcome at the castle on their arrival after it has been closed to the public.

While the late Queen would stay at Craigowan Lodge – a stone cottage one mile from the main castle – before relocating to the main residence in mid-August, the King has been at the Castle of Mey, the home that once belonged to his late grandmother, Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and Birkhall, his private home on the Balmoral estate.

His official welcome at the castle will herald the arrival of a stream of visitors, including Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, Humza Yousaf, the Scottish First Minister, and various private guests.

Most members of the Royal family are expected to gather at the Aberdeenshire estate, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal.

In recent days, the Duke of York and his ex-wife, the Duchess of York, who is recovering from a mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer, are understood to have been staying at Craigowan Lodge.

The King is expected to attend the Braemar Games on Sept 2, before marking the first anniversary of his accession on Sept 8 privately.

He will remain in Scotland until the beginning of October, albeit interspersing his break with occasional engagements both locally and further afield, including his rescheduled state visit to France in late September.

Last year, the late Queen’s traditional welcome to Balmoral was held privately for her “comfort”.

The 96-year-old had become increasingly frail and had faced episodic mobility issues since the previous autumn.

However, she summoned the strength to hold audiences with the outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson and his successor in early September just days before her death.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.