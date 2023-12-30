King County deputies arrest 5, seize multiple illegal guns in two-day operation

The King County Sheriff’s Office says they partnered with neighboring law enforcement agencies this month to run a “two-day operation culminating in the service of several search and arrest warrants related to a stolen vehicle.”

During the search, officers arrested four juveniles and one adult.

They also seized multiple illegal guns.

Officials say that the seized a Glock handgun that had been converted to a machine gun a Ghost gun, and a Glock handgun that was stolen in a burglary.

“We want to thank the Renton Police Department, WA, Kent Police Department, King County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, and Detectives from King County Metro PD, Sound Transit PD, SeaTac PD, and Burien Police Department for their support in this operation,” said a spokesperson. “The King County Sheriff’s Office is committed to removing illegal firearms from the streets of our community.”

NEWS RELEASE: Gun Violence Reduction Unit Arrests Five In Successful Operation Earlier this month, the King County... Posted by King County Sheriff's Office on Friday, December 29, 2023











