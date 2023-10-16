King County detectives asking public for help finding 17-year-old murder suspect

Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help to find a 17-year-old murder suspect, wanted for the fatal shooting of a man on a Metro bus on Oct. 3.

Miguel Rivera Dominguez, 17, has been identified in the fatal shooting of Marcel Da’jon Wagner, 21, in White Center earlier this month.

According to deputies, Rivera Dominguez has strong ties to the Burien area. He is known to take public transportation and/or seek rides from other people.

Deputies say it is likely Dominguez will be wearing a mask to hide his face. He is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.

If you have information about his location or any other information about this incident, contact the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-263-2090 or email mcutips@kingcounty.gov. If you have found him, call 911 immediately.