King County launching security escorts for workers
Starting Monday, King County employees can have a security escort through Downtown Seattle.
Starting Monday, King County employees can have a security escort through Downtown Seattle.
Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty ImagesA misdemeanor gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed just hours before jurors were expected to begin deliberating the fate of the teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August.Rittenhouse, 18, has faced a slew of charges, including first-degree reckless homicide, in relation to the Aug. 25, 2020 shooting amid unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
This city on Lake Michigan was quiet, calm and peaceful on Sunday, and many residents want it to remain that way as closing arguments in the trial of Kyle Ritte
The man was never caught after he stole $215,000 from the Society National Bank, where he worked as a bank teller in 1969, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Eureka High School graduate Ben Zobrist took leave in 2019 in an effort to resolve his marital woes. He lost $8 million in income, the lawsuit says.
David Neal Cox, 50, will be executed in Mississippi by lethal injection for the May 2010 killing of his estranged wife in Sherman.
Staffing shortages in Seattle, due in part to the city’s vaccine mandate for emergency workers, resulted in a 13-year-old boy watching his father die after he suffered a medical emergency.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on Sunday warned against the potential consequences of the Justice Department's recent raids of Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe's residence and the residences of his associates.
A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective is now waiting for a judge to deliver a verdict after his involuntary manslaughter trial in the fatal shooting […]
An off-duty police officer getting a haircut Saturday afternoon shot and killed a 38-year-old man who police say burst into the East Baltimore shop and shot a barber to death. On Monday morning, police identified Carlos Ortega as the man who fatally shot the barber. Investigators allege Ortega was also responsible for two earlier shootings that left a 44-year-old man dead and another person ...
Bill Pugliano/GettyA dramatic SWAT standoff at a Utah home has uncovered a horrific kidnapping ordeal that police say saw a woman held captive for weeks while she was tortured in increasingly deranged ways. The woman’s alleged captor, identified by authorities in West Valley City as 50-year-old Garman Shaun Cunningham, is now behind bars and facing a slew of charges. Police learned of his alleged house of horrors after responding to a domestic violence call at his home late Friday; they were rep
Rev. Al Sharpton said he plans to continue provide courtroom support to the family of Ahmaud Arbery, the young Black man who was killed while […]
This week, the main witnesses at the fraud trial of Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the blood testing startup Theranos, were former lab directors who testified about some of the inner workings of the failed company. But a different issue increasingly loomed over the proceedings: Just how long is Holmes’ trial going to last? Here are the key takeaways from this week’s events. Plagued by delays Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times First there was a COVID scare. Then a juror had
Jamie Moore, the mother of JaShyah Moore who disappeared for nearly a month, was arrested and charged with two counts […] The post Mother of missing N.J. teen arrested for child endangerment after daughter found safe appeared first on TheGrio.
In the mid 1990s, a slew of states passed "three strikes" laws allowing prosecutors to send persistent repeat offenders to prison for life — even for nonviolent felonies. Yes, but: Florida went a step further in 1997 by passing an unusual "two strikes" law — the Prison Releasee Reoffender Act — that directs prosecutors to seek the max for someone who commits a felony within three years of leaving prison. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe
A man died days after an explosion in Oxnard last month caused by an illegal "butane honey oil" operation. A second man remains critically injured.
A South Florida man arrested on allegations of rape at New York City’s Central Park was on probation for an eerily similar attack in Sunny Isles Beach in 2020.
Travis Scott's Astroworld event was an unfolding disaster on public property, where police and fire officials must have the power to shut things down.
"If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion," Flynn said.
HBOOn Sunday evening’s season finale episode of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver devoted much of the top of the show to Jenna Ryan, a real estate broker from Texas who flew to Washington, D.C., in a private jet to participate in the Jan. 6 insurrection. She ended up livestreaming some of the Capitol riot, including her entering the building and posing proudly next to some broken windows. On March 26, Ryan boasted on Twitter, “Definitely not going to jail. Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a grea
Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a photo journalist on Tuesday in violation of his First Amendment rights, an attorney for the man says.