King County law enforcement celebrates local boy

The King County Sheriff’s Office met up with the Region 1 SWAT team and other departments to celebrate 7-year-old Cameron last week.

Cameron is a local boy who is currently battling Leukemia.

“Cameron loves SWAT and police tactical units and was over the moon excited to have the opportunity to tour the vehicles and check out the different pieces of armor from each team,” said a spokesperson. “You are a very strong, courageous, and special young man.















