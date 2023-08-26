King County releases drug stats
The numbers are reported instances as of July 31. 70% of those reported cases involved fentanyl or meth.
The numbers are reported instances as of July 31. 70% of those reported cases involved fentanyl or meth.
Trader Joe’s has had five food recalls in just four weeks. Here’s what experts want you to know.
Hyperhidrosis is a condition that affects millions of people, but remedies do exist!
Lyles became the first man since Usain Bolt to win the 100m and 200m at the same world championship meet.
The demand to see Messi in America is only rising, with ticketing agencies reporting wild numbers for Saturday's Inter Miami-Red Bulls match in New York. But will Messi actually play?
Gen Z creators have found their latest obsession: collecting CDs. The post Gen Z-ers are showing off their extensive CD collections on TikTok: ‘i have spotify premium and still love collecting cds’ appeared first on In The Know.
Rite Aid is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy as opioid litigation hangs over the pharmacy chain.
Hollywood may be embroiled in ongoing labor disputes that involve AI, but the technology infiltrated film and TV long, long ago. At SIGGRAPH in LA, algorithmic and generative tools were on display in countless talks and announcements. SIGGRAPH isn't a film and TV production conference, but one about computer graphics and visual effects (for 50 years now!), and the topics naturally have overlapped more and more in recent years.
The public increasingly believes the president's son broke the law. But they still think the Trumps are more corrupt than the Bidens.
Chicago sued the Korean automakers, hoping to force action on what has become a growing vehicle theft issue in the city.
The mass-exploitation of MOVEit Transfer software has rapidly cemented itself as the largest hack of the year so far. While the full impact of the attack will likely remain untold for months to come, there are now more than 1,000 known victims of the MOVEit breach, according to cybersecurity company Emsisoft. This milestone makes the MOVEit breach not just the largest hack of 2023 — but also one of the largest in recent history.
Lounge in style with this luxe bedding adored by over 210,600 sleeping beauties.
Genesis wins 2023 J.D. Power Tech Experience Study for third straight time. Hyundai the mass market winner fourth time in a row; Cadillac second again.
No team has won three straight national titles since Minnesota in the 1930s.
Childcare expenses are rising faster than prices overall, squeezing family budgets and highlighting an affordability crunch.
A majority of Americans agree with striking actors that it's a "bad idea" to use AI digital replicas in movies and TV shows.
Addison's original reckless driving charge would be dropped in this plea agreement.
Spears is reportedly floating the money for her estranged husband to live in one of the most luxurious apartment buildings in L.A.
The former No. 1 pick never recovered from complications from thoracic outlet syndrome, according to the report.
Popular and controversial YouTuber Fousey called the Miami Police Department during the twelfth day of his subathon on Kick, a livestreaming platform.
Nvidia addressed concerns about its ability to meet customer demand and the potential impact of fresh sanctions against exports to China during its latest earnings call.