King County Sheriff’s Department responds to accidental shooting at Enumclaw gun club

The King County Sheriff’s Department got a 911 call about an accidental shooting at the Black Diamond Gun Club in Enumclaw around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The caller said someone had been shot in the upper thigh. The fire department was sent first and KCS Deputies followed soon after.

“The injury was not life-threatening,” said a spokesperson. “The Person {was} taken to a local hospital for treatment”

“The incident is being deemed accidental,” they continued.