King County Sheriff’s Office looking for 4 juveniles who escaped Echo Glen Children’s Center

The King County Sheriff’s Office is looking for four juveniles after seven escaped from the Echo Glen Children’s Center in Snoqualmie on Sunday.

The KCSO said they may be driving a white 2018 Chevrolet Equinox that was taken during the incident. Their ages range from 15 to 17 years old.

“It is because of the concern for the safety and wellbeing of the public that this information is being disseminated,” said the KCSO.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the KCSO non-emergency number at 206-296-3311. Tips can also be emailed to MCUtips@kingcounty.gov or made anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound vis P3Tips.com or using the P3 Tips mobile app.

Earlier this evening, three of the seven escaped juveniles were caught in Burien and are in custody.

The Washington State Department of Youth and Families said just after midnight on Sunday, the youth assaulted a staff member working the night shift during routine checks, and stole her personal belongings, including the keys to her car. Echo Glen staff contacted law enforcement. The campus was secured, and all other youths on the campus were accounted for.

The DCYF said a Juvenile Rehabilitation Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), comprised of people from outside facility management will be conducting a thorough review of the incident.

“Echo Glen has enhanced its safety protocols, will assess whether protocols were followed, and will assess the need for changes based on this incident alongside the CIRT,” said the DCYF.

