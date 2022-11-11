King County Sheriff’s Office, Renton police investigating string of armed robberies

The King County Sheriff’s Office and Renton Police Department are investigating a string of armed robberies that happened Thursday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, three robberies happened in the Skyway area that they believe are connected to the two armed robberies in Burien on Wednesday night.

The first happened around 5:30 p.m. at a 7-Eleven at 12848 Martin Luther King Junior Way South.

The second happened eight to 10 minutes later at another 7-Eleven located at 12702 Renton Avenue South.

The third robbery happened at 5:45 p.m. at a gas station at 11900 Renton Avenue South.

The sheriff’s office said two suspects were seen. One is described as a tall Black female, medium to heavy set, in her late teens to mid-20s. The sheriff’s office said she had a gun.

The other suspect is described as a thin Black male who also had a gun.

The two suspects got away in a dark-colored four-door sedan. The sheriff’s office said it’s unclear if it’s the same car from last night.

Just before those three robberies, around 5:15 p.m., Renton police were called to an armed robbery at 757 Rainier Avenue South. Police were told that two men came into a store with guns drawn and robbed the store.

The two men in that robbery were described as Black men with gray hoodies, dark sweatpants and face masks. A K9 track was not initiated because of the amount of foot and car traffic in the area, police said.

Renton police could not confirm that the robbery was connected to the three others in the Skyway area on Thursday night.