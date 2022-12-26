King County sting nets massive seizure of drugs, cars, cash and guns

Warrants served around King County last week resulted in one of the largest drug seizures by the King County Sheriff’s Office.

What was known as “Operation P-22″ concluded on Dec. 21, when detectives in Precinct 4/ Burien Police Department Special Emphasis Team seized 25 pounds of powdered fentanyl, 31 pounds of heroin, eight pounds of cocaine, 400 pounds of methamphetamine, 478,000 fentanyl pills, five handguns and three rifles.

Along with the drugs and guns, four cars and $520,817 in cash were seized.

Twelve suspects were arrested and six were booked on narcotics charges.

In addition to being one of the sheriff’s office’s largest drug seizures, it was also narcotics detection K-9 Quinn’s first operation in his career.

“Our work on removing illegal narcotics and firearms from our communities won’t stop here, though. While we see Operation P-22 as a success, tomorrow our team will be back preparing for the next operation. Thank you for trusting us to enhance safety in our communities,” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

The results of Operation P-22 by the King County Sheriff's Office.