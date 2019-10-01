'King of dad jokes': Colorado man goes viral after taking over his town's community center sign

It takes confidence to call yourself "the king" of anything — but when it comes to dad jokes, Vince Rozmiarek makes a pretty strong case for himself.

The Indian Hills, Colo., resident has dubbed himself the "king of dad jokes," and he's spent the last eight years perfecting his craft. His canvas? The unassuming, wooden letter board outside of his town's community center.

Rozmiarek was put in charge of changing the sign in 2011, according to TODAY. He quickly started using it as a testing ground for puns and punchlines, a format that has brought fame to both him and his small, 1,300-person town.

"People travel from all over to take pictures in front of the sign," Rozmiarek told TODAY, adding that a couple from New Zealand who visited the town had recently invited him to their wedding.

There's even a Facebook page dedicated to the sign, which now has more than 100,000 followers. The page is full of photos of the letterboard, which Rozmiarek said he updates with a new joke every three days.

Rozmiarek said he started regularly posting his jokes in 2013, but his sense of humor apparently goes back much further than that. His daughter, Brooklyn Rozmiarek, told TODAY she wasn't at all surprised when her dad went viral.

"He’s always liked to play on words," she said. "And he's really, really funny."

And the king is showing no sign of slowing down, either. Rozmiarek's even set up an online store where people can purchase calendars featuring some of his favorite signs, with all of the revenue going back to the community center.