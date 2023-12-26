How Christmas Day showed the King's vision for the monarchy at its clearest yet

King Charles waves to well-wishers after attending the Royal family's traditional Christmas Day service on the Sandringham Estate - ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP

If anyone had been wondering what King Charles III’s vision for his reign would be, they need look no further than Christmas Day.

Here was The Firm and The Family, together but separate, and as clear a statement of regal intent as the public has seen since King Charles took the throne.

In the morning, an all-family outing at Sandringham for the traditional walk to church as young cousins held hands and three generations chatted to the jolly crowds.

By mid-afternoon, the King had delivered his second Christmas message touching on each of his key causes and focused firmly on the working Royal family he so values.

As business met pleasure, here were the two sides of royal life the King clearly sees as happily co-existing.

Much has been made of King Charles’ plans for a “streamlined monarchy”. The number of working royals has been whittled down to the loyal few, with the stepping down of the Duke of York and shock departure of the Duke of Sussex and his family leaving the ranks depleted.

The King and Queen, aged 75 and 76, respectively, lead a family business carried by its most active members who are well into retirement age.

Mia Tindall held Prince Louis’ hand and helped the Wales family with their piles of flowers - Kin Cheung/AP

For some, it has been unclear how the Royal family would retain its all-important unique glamour, maintaining public fascination in a world where they have no wish to be celebrities, but must still engender affection to survive.

As of Christmas Day, it was clear that King Charles has settled on an answer.

While the television address was accompanied by pictures and footage showing only the faces of his working team, the public Sandringham outing welcomed all and sundry.

Even Sarah, Duchess of York - absent from the Sandringham walkabout since 1992 - was in the spotlight, visibly thrilled to be back.

Sweetest of all was nine-year-old Mia Tindall, who held Prince Louis’ hand and helped the Wales family with their piles of flowers and presents in an unselfconscious display of cousinly love.

They looked to be fresh from a cosy Christmas morning, many wearing matching scarfs from Highgrove and the King’s Foundation.

In one sense, it was the family back to doing what they have always done best, in a model perfected by the late Queen.

But the absence of personal family photographs from the King’s speech, in favour of images tightly edited to the family on-the-job, spoke volumes about how he is approaching his role.

A third surprise royal story on Christmas Day also gave a modest insight into a new regime and a Wales family increasingly forging their own path side-by-side with the King.

The King's second Christmas message touched on each of his key causes and focused on the working Royal family - Reuters

The Prince and Princess are years into pursuing their own causes - the environment, homelessness, mental health, early years - and are easing their three young children into public life at their own pace.

That they released their own striking photograph on Christmas Day spoke to that freedom; a stylish black and white shot of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis a marked contrast with the traditional festive scenes happening live.

In years gone by, it would have been seen as unwelcome competition: multiple royal photographs and news stories on the same day competing for attention with the King’s big moment.

Instead, the King seemed as relaxed as he’s ever been, at the heart of a fun-filled family whose members put on a delighted show for the crowds.

If his first Christmas as King was as much about his mother’s absence as his presence, the watching world still grieving her and adjusting to a new face on their screens, the second put into action the Carolean era the public will come to know.

He looked to be in his element.